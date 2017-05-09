Police: Mother accused of locking young sons in ‘kennels’

SHREWSBURY, W.V. - Authorities said a woman was arrested Monday after they found children inside enclosures that looked like kennels.
Kristal Richard, 33, of West Virginia, allegedly left her sons, ages 2 and 5, inside “locked boxes made of tarp, plywood and mesh,” the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported.
>> Florida man leaves stabbed wife, starved dog in home
State police found the children “without clothes, and surrounded by urine and feces” while conducting a welfare check, according to the Gazette-Mail.
Troopers told the Gazette-Mail that the older boy yelled, “Yippee” when he was released from the enclosure.
Richard admitted to leaving the boys inside the cages a majority of the day and that she “was not fit to raise children,” the Gazette-Mail reported.
Police said the other family members have taken care of the children and Richard was charged with child neglect.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself