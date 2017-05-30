Police in New Hampshire are reminding people that recreational marijuana is illegal in the state “even if you only ‘smoke it in Massachusetts’” after arresting a man on drug-related charges Monday.

Police in Hampstead arrested Danville resident Selket Taylor, 27, during a traffic stop Monday, authorities said.

He was stopped after an officer spotted him using a cellphone while driving, according to police. During the stop, the officer saw what appeared to be a bag of marijuana in the cup holder of the vehicle Taylor was driving.

“As a public service announcement: It is illegal to possess recreational marijuana in New Hampshire, even if you only ‘smoke it in Massachusetts,’” police said in a news release.

Taylor was arrested on charges including possession of a controlled drug and use of a electronic mobile device while prohibited.