Crime & Law
Photo Credit: Keith Brofsky/Getty Images/Uppercut RF

By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Keith Brofsky/Getty Images/Uppercut RF

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. -  A teen girl in New York who attempted to rob bingo participants at a Catholic high school quickly ran out of luck, police said.

The 17-year-old girl, who was not identified by name, barged into a bingo game at Cardinal O'Hara High School on May 6, WIVB reported. She was armed and demanded money, according to Town of Tonawanda police. 

Several bingo volunteers fought back, tackling the robber and kicking her gun away, police said. The volunteers restrained the robber until police arrived, according to the police report.

Some of the volunteers who took down the robber were 60 years her senior, according to WIVB.

Police said the teen's gun was unloaded, but she still faces 15 charges stemming from the attempted armed robbery and several assault charges for the scuffle that ensued with the bingo volunteers.

