Police: Woman crawled through dog door to rob house

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A woman in New Mexico is seen on surveillance video entering a house through the dog door and leaving with stolen items, police said.
Jodi Jaramillo, 44, is seen on the March 3 video casing the Albuquerque home of David Conrady, according to KRQE.
Jaramillo spent approximately two hours in the Conrady home, according to video evidence and court documents. Conrady's wife and son arrived home, and realizing a burglary was taking place, called police. Surveillance video shows Jaramillo leaving the property with a suitcase. Police said Jaramillo took jewelry, car keys and other valuables.
Jaramillo eluded authorities on March 3, but was questioned by police at a later date and released, due to lack of evidence. She was arrested Wednesday after police reviewed Conrady's surveillance footage. Jaramillo is charged with burglary, according to her booking report.
