Police: Woman crawled through dog door to rob house

Just over two weeks after opening statements were presented, now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown has been convicted on 18 of 22 federal charges she faced. She was found not guilty on the remaining four charges. These charges all stem from the bogus “charity” One Door For Education. Brown, her Chief of Staff Ronnie Simmons, and One Door President Carla Wiley were all implicated in a scheme to solicit donations to the group and using the money instead for personal expenses and to host events. Simmons and Wiley previously pleaded guilty. Brown was convicted of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, five counts of aiding and abetting mail fraud, and seven counts of aiding and abetting wire fraud specifically connected to the solicitation of donations. She was found not guilty on two charges of aiding and abetting mail fraud and two counts of aiding and abetting wire fraud. Each of the mail and wire fraud charges connect to a specific transaction and solicitation for One Door funds. While it’s unclear exactly why the jury acquitted on some of those counts, they may have found that Brown was either not actively involved in the solicitation for that specific instance or that the donor may not have believed the money would go solely for charitable purposes. Brown faced five more charges connected to underreporting her income- not disclosing the money she received from One Door. She was convicted of one count of engaging in a scheme to conceal material facts for not listing this income on her financial disclosure forms required of a Congressperson. She was also convicted of one count of corruptly endeavoring to obstruct or impede the due administration of the internal revenue law and three counts of filing a false tax return for the underreported income, as well as for overreporting charitable contributions. Brown will not immediately go to prison, instead she will be staying under the same conditions of release for now. She has been out on bond since first being indicted and arrested in July 2016. A sentencing hearing will be held in 90 days or more. Simmons was jointly indicted with Brown and was individually charged with 19 counts. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and theft of government funds. Wiley- Simmons’ girlfriend at the time- was separately funneling money from the group in to her own account. She pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Over the course of eight days of testimony, prosecutors presented 40 witnesses and the defense offered four, including Brown herself. Both Simmons and Wiley testified, in an effort to gain a government recommendation for a lighter sentence per their plea agreements. Just about an hour after the verdict was read, Brown’s defense attorney, James Smith III, said he will file a motion for a new trial. Smith says Brown maintains her innocence and says it's only the '1st quarter' in legal 'football game'. WOKV has been in the courtroom for every minute of testimony throughout this trial. This is a developing story that will be frequently updated.