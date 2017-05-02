Listen Live
Crime & Law
Police: Woman uses baseball bat to beat up home invader
Police: Woman uses baseball bat to beat up home invader

Police: Woman uses baseball bat to beat up home invader
Police: Woman uses baseball bat to beat up home invader

By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KINGSPORT, Tenn. -  Police say a Tennessee woman used a baseball bat to force a robber out of her house, even though the suspect was a foot taller and weighed 100 pounds more than the victim.

The incident occurred Saturday. The victim, identified in the police report only as a 52-year-old female who is 4 feet, 11 inches tall, opened her door to a woman who was holding a lost dog flier. As soon as she opened the door, she said a masked man jumped in front of the woman and forced his way into the house, shouting, "This is a robbery!"

A struggle ensued, and two teenage girls in the house joined the older woman in fighting the home invader, according to the police report. The victim told police that she was able to partially remove his mask and discovered that it was Joe M. Sotello, a family friend. As the altercation continued, the victim said she noticed what appeared to be a gun in Sotello's waistband. The victim grabbed a baseball bat to drive Sotello out of her house, according to the report.

Sotello was forced out to the yard, and the woman who had first appeared at the victim's door took off in a car, police said. Sotello ran to the home of one of the victim's relatives where police arrested him on aggravated burglary and robbery charges. 

Sotello's mug shot shows that he suffered facial injuries, including a black eye. Police said that despite the differences in weight and height, and the victim being 18 years older than the suspect, she was successful in defending herself against Sotello in what police said was "clearly justifiable self-defense."

  • Two big names enter race for Florida Governor 
    Two big names enter race for Florida Governor 
    Former Democratic U.S. Representative Gwen Graham entered the Florida governor's race on Tuesday, hoping to win the seat her father held two terms before serving in the U.S. Senate. Graham made her announcement in Miami-Dade County, where she lived until she moved into the governor's mansion at age 15 when her father, Bob Graham, took office. 'I'm so proud of Dad, but I stand on my own two feet. I've certainly learned from him, but I would never expect anyone to support me simply because I am Dad's daughter,' Graham told The Associated Press before her announcement. 'I will be a governor that does focus on what he focused on, which is making the right decisions for Florida again.' Florida Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam has formally entered the race for Governor.  Putnam filed paperwork Monday, and will announce his candidacy during an event next week in Bartow.   Putnam was elected to public office at the age of 22, when he won a race for the Florida House.  Six years later he was elected to the US House, eventually becoming the fourth most powerful House Republican.  He ran successfully for Florida Agriculture Commissioner in 2010.  'I consider myself one of the luckiest people in the world because I get to call Florida home. It's our responsibility as Floridians to keep our economy at work, to increase access to high quality education, to fiercely protect our personal freedoms, to keep our state safe, and to welcome our veterans home with open arms,' Putnam said in a statement emailed by a spokeswoman. Governor Rick Scott is term limited in 2018.  Putnam has long been mentioned as a possible candidate.   According to the Associated Press, the Florida Grown political committee tied to Putnam has raised more than $10.5 million in two years and has $7.7 million in unspent money.  Major donors have included utility companies, Publix supermarkets, Disney World, U.S. Sugar Corp. and Associated Industries of Florida. Putnam, who is 42, is the first major Republican to enter the race. Other Democrats running include Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum and Orlando businessman Chris King. ___ AP reporter Gary Fineout contributed to this report.
  • Body cam footage contradicts officer’s claims in shooting death of teen, police chief says
    Body cam footage contradicts officer’s claims in shooting death of teen, police chief says
    Body camera footage in the death of a 15-year-old boy at the hands of a police officer contradicts the officer’s claims about what happened when the teenager was shot, a Texas police chief said Monday. Jordan Edwards, of Mesquite, was killed Saturday night as he and several friends, including his 16-year-old brother, were leaving a house party in Balch Springs, a suburb of Dallas. Balch Springs police Chief Jonathan Haber initially said the officer fired on the teens’ car when it backed “in an aggressive manner” toward officers responding to a 911 call about possible underage drinking.  Haber reversed course at a Monday afternoon news conference, saying that the camera footage told a different story, according to the Dallas Morning News. Edwards’ brother was driving away when the officer fired on the car, striking Edwards once in the head. Edwards’ brother pulled over when he and the other teens realized that he’d been shot and flagged down an approaching patrol car for help. The high school freshman was pronounced dead at a local hospital from what the medical examiner confirmed was a rifle wound to the forehead.  “It did not meet our core values,” Haber said of the officer’s actions.  >> Read more trending stories In a revised statement released Monday, the department said officers were inside the house where the party was held when they heard multiple gunshots from outside. When they investigated the gunshots, they saw a car backing into the road. The driver of the car continued to back into the road despite multiple verbal commands to stop, the department said. Lee Merritt, an attorney representing the Edwards family, said over the weekend that Edwards’ brother was backing out of his parking spot when he heard someone shouting profanities at him.  Before he could respond, the officer opened fire, Merritt said.  The teens were leaving the party to get away from a potentially dangerous situation, the attorney said.  Merritt also held a news conference Monday afternoon, flanked by Edwards’ parents, Charmaine and Odell Edwards. The News reported that the boy’s parents sat silently, wiping tears from their eyes, as Merritt talked about the death of their son, a popular honor student and football player at Mesquite High School. “We’ve heard excuses before in the past,” Merritt said, according to the newspaper. “‘You know why it happens, because the dads aren’t present.’ That excuse isn’t here. Or ‘The kid was violent.’ That excuse isn’t here.” The family is seeking justice for their son, including criminal charges against the officer who killed him. The officer, who has not been identified, is on administrative leave. The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department and the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the shooting.  Residents in the neighborhood where the boy was shot told the News that about 100 teens were at the party. One woman said her son called police to check out the party out of concern that there could be underage drinking going on.  The mother of the boy who threw the party said her son told her there was no drinking at the party, the News reported.  Neighbors said they heard three or four shots from what sounded like a handgun. After a pause, they heard at least three shots from what sounded like a rifle.  Haber told the media that the footage from officers’ body cameras would not be released while the investigation continues. Pausing several times to collect himself during the news conference, he again offered his condolences to the Edwards family. “My heart just gets beat,” Haber said about the teen’s death. “If there’s something to be learned here, we can all learn it together and move forward together and find solutions how to fix what the problem is.”
  • 15-year-old killed by Texas officer who fired into carload of teens after party
    15-year-old killed by Texas officer who fired into carload of teens after party
    A 15-year-old Texas boy was killed Saturday night by a police officer who fired into a carload of teenagers, police and an attorney for the boy’s family said.  Jordan Edwards, of Mesquite, was pronounced dead at a hospital following the shooting in Balch Springs, a suburb of Dallas. Lee Merritt, a lawyer representing Edwards’ family, said the boy was unarmed when he was killed.  The Balch Springs Police Department released a statement saying that dispatchers received a 911 call around 11 p.m. Saturday reporting underage children walking around a neighborhood, drunk. When officers arrived, they heard gunshots. “There was an unknown altercation with a vehicle backing down the street toward the officers in an aggressive manner,” the statement said. “An officer shot at the vehicle, striking the front seat passenger.” Balch Springs police Chief Jonathan Haber said during a news conference held after the shooting that he did not have information on whether any weapons were found in the car Edwards was riding in. Merritt told CBS DFW that there was nothing aggressive about the way the driver -- Edwards’ older brother -- was driving the vehicle the teens were traveling in.  “They were simply leaving a party where they believed danger was,” Merritt told the news station. “So, I can’t wrap my mind around why an officer decided to shoot into the car.” Merritt told the Washington Post on Sunday that the driver of the car -- Edwards’ older brother -- was not backing toward officers, but was maneuvering out of his parking spot. He heard someone with a flashlight, who appeared to be a police officer, shouting profanity at him.  Before the teen could respond, the officer fired multiple shots into the car’s driver side window, Merritt said. The attorney told the Post that Edwards’ brother sped away from the gunfire for about a block until he and the other boys saw smoke coming from Edwards’ head and realized he had been shot.  His older brother pulled over and flagged down an approaching patrol car for help.  In a news release on his Facebook page, Merritt described Edwards as a straight-A student athlete who was “loved by his family and peers alike.”  “The family is truly devastated by this senseless killing and is calling on a thorough investigation, which should lead to the termination of the officer and criminal charges filed against him for his reckless conduct and disregard for life,” Merritt said in the news release. “Based on witness accounts of the incident, there simply was no justifiable and/or lawful reason for the officer to fire at an occupied vehicle.” Though some people went on the police department’s Facebook page to offer the officer the benefit of the doubt, the majority of those who commented criticized the department.    “The kids were leaving because they heard gunshots,” one woman wrote on Facebook. “They were not backing aggressively toward the cops. They weren’t armed, either. Just another senseless murder by a scared man in blue. #TiredOfTheScenario.” Others questioned the “unknown altercation” and how a vehicle could be backed down a street “aggressively.” Many commenters demanded criminal charges against the officer, who Haber said has been placed on administrative duty. Haber told CBS DFW that the department had received threats on social media over the shooting.  “We want to encourage everyone to please just be patient,” Haber said.  The department is conducting an internal investigation, but the official investigation into the shooting is being handled by the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department, along with the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office.  Merritt told the Dallas Morning News that Edwards and the other teens in the car were not the ones the initial 911 call was about. None of the teens have been charged with a crime.   Merritt said he believes that the department’s version of events “will not hold water when the facts come out.” >> Read more trending stories Haber offered the Edwards family condolences on behalf of himself, his officers and the city. “We will continue to reach out to the parents and keep them informed as we move forward from this point,” Haber said. The Edwards family is calling for justice for their son, who was a freshman at Mesquite High School. He was described by friends as a good athlete and a respectful person.  “Best running back I ever played with, and I’ll never forget him,” friend and teammate Chris Cano Jr. told CBS DFW. “I still can’t believe it. I want to see his smile again.” Cano’s father told the News that Edwards was a good kid and “not a thug.” “It could have easily been my son,” Chris Cano Sr. said of the fatal shooting.  Family and friends were not the only ones calling for justice for the teen. Several people on social media were adding his name to the list of black citizens killed by police officers across the U.S. Mesquite High School announced Monday morning that testing had been postponed a day because of Edwards’ killing. Administrators also had additional counselors on campus to help students process his death.  Merritt told the Post that several of the teens with Edwards when he was killed were classmates and teammates on the football team. “They’re never going to be the same,” Merritt said. “These kids are never going to be the same.”
  • What is tetralogy of Fallot – the disorder Jimmy Kimmel's son has?
    What is tetralogy of Fallot – the disorder Jimmy Kimmel's son has?
    On Monday, late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel told viewers in an emotional monologue that his newborn son had been diagnosed with a heart defect and underwent open heart surgery. Kimmel said his son Billy, born on April 21, was discovered to have a disorder called tetralogy of Fallot (teh-TRAL-uh-jee of fuh-LOW), a congenital (meaning present at birth) disorder where the wall that separates the two sides of the heart is missing.  Kimmel said his son had surgery last Monday and is now home recovering.  Here’s a look at tetralogy of Fallot and pulmonary atresia, the other problem Kimmel said his son is suffering from. What was Kimmel’s son diagnosed with?The disorder is called tetralogy of Fallot. It is a rare condition – only about 5 children out of 10,000 are diagnosed with it each year. What is it?The disorder happens because of a structural problem with the heart. Tetralogy of Fallot is caused by a combination of four heart defects that are present at birth. What are the defects? According to the Centers for Disease and Control, the defects are: 1. A hole in the wall between the two lower chamber – or ventricles – of the heart. This condition also is called a ventricular septal defect. 2. A narrowing of the pulmonary valve and main pulmonary artery. This condition also is called pulmonary stenosis. 3. The aortic valves, which opens to the aorta, is enlarged and seems to open from both ventricles, rather than from the left ventricle only. 4. The muscular wall of the lower right chamber of the heart (right ventricle) is thicker than normal. This also is called ventricular hypertrophy. What happens because of the problems? The structure of the heart is affected and the defects cause blood that is oxygen-poor – meaning it has gone through the body and is being pumped back to the heart for recirculation – to be incorrectly routed through the body. Oxygen-poor blood is usually moved to the lungs to be infused with oxygen then routed through the heart to the brain and other organs.  With tetralogy of Fallot, the blood mixes in the heart, sending the oxygen-poor blood throughout the body. Because the blood does not have enough oxygen, it leaves a baby’s skin with a blue tinge. What is the treatment? Surgery is needed soon after birth. During the surgery, doctors widen or replace the pulmonary valve and place a patch over the ventricular septal defect to close the hole between the two lower chambers of the heart.  The surgery is incredibly delicate. Dr. Jennifer Ashton on “Good Morning America” Tuesday, offered this perspective on the complicated nature of the surgery: Try to imagine operating on an organ the size of a walnut with veins the diameter of angel-hair pasta. Is it always diagnosed at birth? No, not always, but usually. Sometimes it is diagnosed when the baby is still in the womb. Sometimes it is not diagnosed until later in life. What about the other problem Kimmel mentioned – pulmonary atresia? Pulmonary atresia (PULL-mun-airy ah-TREE-sha) is a birth defect of the pulmonary valve. That valve controls the blood flow from the right lower chamber of the heart into the blood vessel that carries blood from the heart to the lungs. Pulmonary atresia means that no pulmonary valve ever formed in the baby’s heart. What caused these problems? The cause of the defects is not known. Some are caused by gene or chromosome changes, some by something the mother and baby are exposed to – environmental factors or food, drinks or medication the mother uses.  What is the prognosis? Can children with this lead normal lives? The baby needs surgery not long after birth to repair the problem if possible. When the defects are caught early and the child is treated, most lead fairly normal lives. Usually, three surgeries are required to fix the defects.  (Sources: Centers for Disease and Control, Mayo Clinic; University of California San Francisco)  
  • Former Rep. Brown tried to claim $10,000 tax deduction for a donation of her “time”
    Former Rep. Brown tried to claim $10,000 tax deduction for a donation of her “time”
    While the focus of now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown’s federal trial so far has been the fraud and related charges she’s facing, Brown is also accused of some tax violations.  And one of her tax preparers says she became increasingly uncomfortable as the amount of documentation to support Brown’s alleged charitable giving fell off over the years. Brown gets her taxes done through Portnoy CPA, and Dawn Wright has worked on those returns for a number of years. Overall, she described Brown’s individual income tax returns as “relatively straightforward”, except for the fact that they were filed in October of the following year- when all of the extensions had been maxed out. When the returns were taken one year at a time, though, prosecutors started to highlight some questions. Overall, they’re accusing Brown of both under-reporting her income and over-reporting her charitable giving. FULL COVERAGE: Federal fraud trial of now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown  For all of the returns in question, Brown’s only reported sources of income have been her salary from the House of Representatives- which has ranged between about $160,000 and $175,000- and her pension from the state of Florida from her time as a state lawmaker. Prosecutors asked Wright on several occasions whether Brown had reported any income from other various sources, and her answer was consistently no. In addition to raising questions about other potential earnings, court filings also indicate the government believes Brown should have reported money she was allegedly receiving from a group she promoted as a charity, One Door For Education. The focus of the trial is that she and two others raised hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations for that group, but used the money instead on personal expenses. With charitable giving, there were questions not only with the paperwork backing some of the claimed donations, but with what was actually trying to be deducted. On her 2008 return, for example, Brown claimed about $23,505 in cash or check donations to various churches, Edward Waters College, and the Community Rehabilitation Center. That year, she did not make any “in kind” contributions- or donations of tangible items, like furniture, rather than money. Included in the documents prosecutors received as a result of a subpoena on Portnoy, though, was a letter from EWC thanking Brown for her “generous gift of conference room furniture and accessories” for the Presidential Conference Room, which was valued at $12,000. The letter indicated the donation was made in 2008, but the letter itself was dated July 2010- which is well after the return itself was filed. Assistant State Attorney A. Tysen Duva pointed out the discrepancy, but Wright did not offer any explanation. Brown’s 2009 return includes a letter from EWC with the same date on it, that appears to say the same thing, but instead the value of the donated property is $8,000. This year’s return did claim an $8,000 in-kind contribution, in addition to $18,120 in various cash and check donations. The largest donation was $12,000 to the Community Rehabilitation Center, but emails between the Portnoy team and Brown’s assistant, Carolyn Chatman, show Brown had not provided the paperwork to support that donation by the time they were ready to file the return. On October 13, 2010, a Portnoy staffer emailed that they were filing the return without the CRC donation, and that would mean a lower amount Brown would get back. The file the indicates that on October 14th Portnoy got a letter from the CRC thanking Brown for her donation. That letter was dated March 30, 2010, and signed by the CRC Executive Director Reginald Gaffney, who is now a Jacksonville City Councilman. Two key questions in 2010’s return are first, a deduction Brown claimed for her time, and second, a substantial donation that was only declared after Portnoy sent Brown a draft of her return- which showed that she would only be getting back $756 dollars. In the draft, Brown had claimed $5,221 cash and check donations, and $10,000 in kind. A letter from the CRC dated August 17, 2011 thanks Brown for her contribution of “time”, which is valued at $10,000. “You have contributed to helping to establish a brighter future for the multitude of people in need of every possible ray of hope,” the letter says. Wright told Brown that time could not be deducted, though. By the time they were set to file the return itself, there was a new letter from the CRC which had the same date as the prior letter, but thanked Brown instead for her $10,000 donation of household goods, law equipment, computers, and other like items. Another difference from the draft to the final return was a $9,500 cash or check contribution to EWC that wasn’t disclosed on the draft. The addition of that donation boosted Brown’s anticipated refund from the IRS to $3,416- or $2,660 more than the draft. Still a third potential complication with the 2010 return actually came almost two years after the return itself was filed. Brown submitted an amended return because of a few changes in connection to her mortgage rate. The change resulted in Brown owing the government $2,057. Prosecutors have previously alleged that she paid that bill with money that was funneled through One Door For Education. Brown’s 2011 return claimed another in kind donation to the CRC- $9,000 worth of jewelry, clothing, and other items. That came with $19,720 in cash or check contributions to a variety of churches and a few other organizations, including FAMU, EWC, Urban League, and Bethune Cookman. Of the cash and check contributions, Wright says they didn’t have documentation to support all of the claims. While they prefer to have paperwork backing all of the claims, she says they were willing to take Brown at her word for the balance, because they didn’t have any reason to believe it wasn’t accurate. Giving some level of increased confidence is the fact that- for all of these years of returns- Brown authorized electronic filing. To do that, she had to sign a form that included her verifying the accuracy of the return, under the penalty of law. 2011 was another year there was an amended return required because of mortgage rate changes, but Portnoy’s records can not definitively conclude whether Brown actually filed that return. It is the responsibility of Brown, not Portnoy, to file the amended returns. Wright spoke about tax years 2012-2014 as well, where Brown started to claim donations to One Door. She says she never received documentation to support that. Other charitable contributions which had received receipts in the past- like donations to Bethel Baptist Church- also stopped being supported in these years. Wright says they are allowed to move forward with only verbal confirmation from the taxpayer, but she was getting uncomfortable that they were getting less documentation each year. Brown’s defense pointed out that Wright generally communicated with Brown’s assistant, and on a rare occasion her Chief of Staff, when putting together these returns.  Brown’s assistant who acted as a liason on this matter will also be taking the stand. The testimony will be supplemented with another witness, an FBI Forensic Accountant. WOKV is inside of the courtroom following all of the latest testimony. Follow our reporter Stephanie Brown on Twitter for updates as new information is available.  
