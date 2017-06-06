Police: 4-year-old in Arkansas shoots and kills man

An accidental death investigation is underway after a 29-year-old man was fatally shot when a 4-year-old retrieved a handgun and accidentally fired the weapon, to the Helena-West Helena Police Department said.

The shooting happened about 5:34 p.m. May 26 in in West Helena, Arkansas.

>> Read more trending news

Courtney Craig was rushed to Helena Medical Regional Center in a private car following the shooting, accompanied by Nicholas Harvey, Marvin Speed, and Antwon Speed. Craig was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The mother of the child, Yasmeen Brown, and the 4-year-old were questioned by authorities and the Department of Children Services.

“I mean I can’t prevent what happens at other people’s house,” Brown told WHBQ Tuesday. “If I would have known the gun was around, I would have never brought him over here.”

Brown is being investigated for possible failure to protect and endangerment of a minor charges.

Related: Mother of 4-year-old who accidentally shot and killed Arkansas man speaks out

After a detailed investigation, the Helena-West Helena Police Department charged the three men who accompanied Craig to the hospital.

“They were all on the scene of this incident and there was evidence that was taken away from there,” Helena-West Helena Police Chief James Smith told WHBQ Tuesday.

Smith said the men hid the gun that was shot by the child.

Police would later find that gun and others in a home across the street from where the 4-year-old boy shot the gun.

“They were scared the police was going to lock them up, so they started moving things around that they didn’t need to at the time,” Smith said.

Nicholas Harvey is charged with possession of a firearm and tampering with evidence, Marvin Speed is charged with tampering with evidence and possession of firearms, and Antwon Speed is charged with tampering with evidence.

Police asserted that the 4-year-old will be in the custody of his grandmother until the Arkansas Department of Children Services renders a decision whether to remove the child from the home.