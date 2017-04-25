President Trump’s Hollywood star vandalized again

For the second time in less than six months, President Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star has been vandalized, the New York Daily News reported.

In October, a 52-year-old man destroyed the star with a pickax and sledgehammer. This time, the Hollywood star was defaced with a black marker and an obscene phrase, according to a photograph acquired by TMZ.

The star was replaced after James Lambert Otis destroyed it last fall, one week before the presidential election, the Daily News reported. At the time, Otis said he planned to auction the star to raise money for the women who accused Trump of sexual assault.

Otis was sentenced to three years of probation and 20 days of road maintenance work in February after pleading no contest to vandalism, the Daily News reported. He was also ordered to pay $3,700 to the Hollywood Historic Trust and $700 to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

The Los Angeles Police Department did not return a request for comment about the recent explicit message left on Trump’s sign, the Daily News reported.