A prosecutor in Georgia has dismissed dozens of cases involving two former officers fired in a police brutality case.

Rosanna Szabo said Friday she is dropping all cases in which Robert McDonald or Michael Bongiovanni were either the principal officer or a necessary witness. Sixty-three cases were dismissed in Gwinnett County Recorder’s Court and 26 in Gwinnett County State Court.

McDonald was fired Thursday afternoon after he was captured on a cellphone video kicking a handcuffed man in the head as he lay on the ground. Hours later, a second video surfaced showing Bongiovanni punching that same handcuffed man. Bongiovanni was fired as well.

“When police officers betray the public’s trust and confidence, justice demands that all those cases that depend on their credibility be dismissed without delay,” said a statement from Szabo’s office.

The former officers could face criminal charges.

"I ordered Hollins out of the car. He refused, grabbed his phone and literally started to scream, ‘Help me,’ in the phone," 19-year police veteran Bongiavonni wrote in a report.

Commanders said Bongiavonni never reported that he punched Hollins, but turned in McDonald for kicking the suspect in the head.

Bongiavonni did admit he stunned Hollins with a Taser, authorities said.

﻿The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this report.

