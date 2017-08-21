Recent high school graduate, athlete killed in fight, police say

A former star athlete at Georgia’s Paulding County High School was shot and killed Friday in a subdivision after a fight, police in Dallas, Georgia, said.

Tommy Lee Robinson, 18, had just left a football game at the school when he went to the Ivy Trace subdivision, Dallas police Capt. Bill Gorman told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A fight broke out at a home and Robinson was shot and killed, Gorman confirmed.

“There were two different groups of young people who have been at odds for a year ... and it came to a head Friday,” Gorman said.

Police are still investigating why the two groups were fighting. They do not believe the shooting was gang-related.

Tommy Lee Robinson - former star athlete at Paulding County HS, shot & killed when he left a fb game Fri night.

Gorman said current and former Paulding County High students between the ages of 16 and 19 were involved in the incident that also injured 18-year-old Timothy Nelson. He suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was treated at WellStar Paulding Hospital.

This is the way Tommy Lee Robinson's friends & family honored him today, after he was murdered 2 days ago.

Live report on Ch2 at 11pm pic.twitter.com/CHJuUY5u08 — Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) August 21, 2017

Authorities have not identified any suspects.

Surrounded by loved ones at a vigil Sunday, Robinson’s mother, Melinda Lee, said she hopes her son’s shooter comes forward.

“This is the last thing any mother wants to do,” she told WSBTV. “You see it over and over again, and you always hope to God it’s not you.”

Robinson, who played football in high school, graduated in the spring and was headed to college, according to the news station.