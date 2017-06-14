Listen Live
Crime & Law
Reward increased to $115K to find inmates accused of killing officers
Reward increased to $115K to find inmates accused of killing officers

Inmates Accused Of Killing 2 Officers Could Be “Just About Anywhere”

Reward increased to $115K to find inmates accused of killing officers

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. -  Two Georgia inmates who are as "dangerous beyond description" and wanted in connection with the deaths of two guards on a prison bus remained on the run early Wednesday as reward money for information leading to their arrests continued to grow.

Authorities said Donnie Russell Rowe, serving life without parole, and Ricky Dubose, who has prominent tattoos on his face and neck, were spotted twice on Tuesday after they overpowered, disarmed and killed Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt. Curtis Billue as the guards drove 33 inmates between prisons.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

This combo of undated photos provided Tuesday, June 13, 2017, by the Georgia Department of Corrections shows inmate Ricky Dubose, left, and Donnie Russell Rowe. A Georgia sheriff said officers were "desperately" searching Tuesday for the two inmates who somehow got through a gate inside a prison bus, killed two guards and got away.
Manhunt sparked by slaying of prison guards, inmates' escape

Photo Credit: Georgia Department of Corrections via AP
This combo of undated photos provided Tuesday, June 13, 2017, by the Georgia Department of Corrections shows inmate Ricky Dubose, left, and Donnie Russell Rowe. A Georgia sheriff said officers were "desperately" searching Tuesday for the two inmates who somehow got through a gate inside a prison bus, killed two guards and got away.
The Latest News Headlines

  • Reward increased to $115K to find inmates accused of killing officers
    Reward increased to $115K to find inmates accused of killing officers
    Two Georgia inmates who are as 'dangerous beyond description' and wanted in connection with the deaths of two guards on a prison bus remained on the run early Wednesday as reward money for information leading to their arrests continued to grow. >> Read more trending news Authorities said Donnie Russell Rowe, serving life without parole, and Ricky Dubose, who has prominent tattoos on his face and neck, were spotted twice on Tuesday after they overpowered, disarmed and killed Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt. Curtis Billue as the guards drove 33 inmates between prisons. Information from The Associated Press was used in this report. Read more here. 
  • FBI: Hodgkinson had rifle, pistol in GOP baseball practice attack
    FBI: Hodgkinson had rifle, pistol in GOP baseball practice attack
    The man who shot and wounded four people at a Republican baseball practice on Wednesday in Alexandria, Virginia, had two guns in his possession, the FBI has confirmed. Witnesses reported that James Hodgkinson, identified by authorities as the man who carried out the attack on congressmen as they practiced for an upcoming charity baseball game, was firing a rifle when the attack began. Tim Slater, the FBI special agent in charge of the Washington Field Office, said he would not comment on what types of weapons Hodgkinson had or which one he was using as he shot House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, (R-Louisiana), and four others. Slater said he would only confirm that Hodgkinson had a rifle and a handgun. Hodgkinson also shot Matt Mika, who works as a lobbyist for Tyson Foods and was helping to coach the team; Zachary Barth, a legislative correspondent who works for Texas Rep. Roger Williams; and two U.S. Capitol Police Officers, David Bailey and Crystal Griner. The gunfight was a fierce one, according to witnesses. A person who lived near the ballpark and asked not to be identified said he estimated that at least 80 to 100 rounds of ammunition was fired.  Congressmen on the scene also said that multiple rounds had been fired and that the shooting “seemed to go on forever.” Rep. Mo Brooks, (R-Alabama), lauded the bravery of the two Capitol Police officers, saying that despite being wounded, they returned fire in an effort to protect the congressmen. Brooks told CNN in an interview immediately after the attack that, '... a Capitol security guy who had already been shot, who had helped take down the shooter, came limping over to us in the outfield, totally ignoring his own wounds to check on the person he was primarily responsible for — Steve Scalise being a part of the House leadership team.' The officers were part of the team that protects high-ranking members of Congress. Scalise is third in line in the leadership of the House.
  • WaPo: Special counsel investigating Trump for possible obstruction of justice
    WaPo: Special counsel investigating Trump for possible obstruction of justice
    The Washington Post is reporting that special counsel Robert Mueller is investigating President Donald Trump for possible obstruction of justice. >> Read more trending news
  • Shooting at GOP event: Rep. Steve Scalise, aide shot in Virginia
    Shooting at GOP event: Rep. Steve Scalise, aide shot in Virginia
    Multiple people were injured Wednesday morning when a person opened fire on Republican lawmakers practicing in Alexandria, Virginia, for a charity baseball game. >> Read more trending news  Police were called just after 7 a.m. to reports of a shooting at Eugene Simpson Stadium Park, where the Republican Baseball Team was practicing. Alexandria police Chief Michael Brown said officers, who were on the scene within three minutes of getting the call, were met with gunfire when they arrived. They returned fire. At least five people were taken from the scene to local hospitals after the attack, including Zack Barth, a legislative correspondent for Republican Baseball Team coach Rep. Roger Williams, and House Majority Whip Steve Scalise. Authorities declined to specify how many people were injured. The suspected gunman was among those injured. Witnesses said they heard more than 50 shots fired during the incident, WUSA reported.
  • Who is Steve Scalise, the Congressman who was injured in the GOP baseball shooting?
    Who is Steve Scalise, the Congressman who was injured in the GOP baseball shooting?
    Rep. Steve Scalise, the Majority Whip of the U.S. House of Representatives, was shot this morning as he practiced for a charity baseball game. Scalise is one of several Congressmen and staffers who were attacked as they practiced at an Alexandria, Virginia, baseball field. Rep. Mo Brooks, (R-Alabama),  says he believes at least five people were shot. Here’s what you may not know about Scalise: Scalise, 51, represents the 1st District of Louisiana. During the 113th Congress, he served as chairman for the Republican Study Committee, the conservative House caucus.  He is a member of the Energy and Commerce Committee. Scalise is a graduate of Louisiana State University. He received a bachelor’s degree in computer science in 1989 with a minor in political science.  Scalise is a former systems engineer.  He was a member of the Louisiana House and the Louisiana Senate from 1996 to 2008.  Scalise is married to the former Jennifer Letulle. He is the proud father of two children, Madison and Harrison. He and his family reside in Jefferson, Louisiana. Scalise is an advocated  for gun ownership. He introduced the Firearms Interstate Commerce Reform Act. The act eases federal restrictions on interstate gun purchases. He co-sponsored a bill that would have repealed the DC gun ban. He has an A+ rating from the National Rifle Association.
The Latest News Videos

