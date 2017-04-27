Listen Live
Crime & Law
Smugglers caught with $380K worth of cocaine in pants, Customs officials say
Close

Smugglers caught with $380K worth of cocaine in pants, Customs officials say

Smugglers caught with $380K worth of cocaine in pants, Customs officials say
Authorities arrested two men at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, after they were found with pounds of cocaine hidden under their pants, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers.

Smugglers caught with $380K worth of cocaine in pants, Customs officials say

By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NEW YORK -   Two men face smuggling charges after U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers said they found pounds of cocaine hidden under the men’s pants during an inspection in New York.

Officers found the men last week while checking passengers arriving at John F. Kennedy International Airport on a flight from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. The passengers had a combined total of about 23 pounds of cocaine taped to their legs, according to CBP.

Officers found 11 pounds of a white, powdery substance, which was later identified as cocaine, inside bags that were taped around the legs of American citizen Ariel Garcia on April 19, authorities said. The cocaine has an estimated street value of more than $180,000, CBP said.

Officers also found about 12 pounds of cocaine strapped around the legs of Elvin Montilla-Sosa, a citizen of the Dominican Republic who arrived on the same flight as Garcia, according to CBP. Authorities estimated that the cocaine had a street value of more than $200,000.

Garcia and Montilla-Sosa were arrested on federal narcotics smuggling charges.

Last month, officers arrested another American accused of attempting to smuggle cocaine through John F. Kennedy International Airport. Authorities said Juan Carlos Galan Luperon was arrested after CBP officers found 10 pounds of cocaine taped to his legs when he arrived March 4 on a flight from the Dominican Republic.

  • Michael Flynn being investigated by DOD; was warned in 2014 about taking foreign payments
    Michael Flynn being investigated by DOD; was warned in 2014 about taking foreign payments
    The inspector general of the Department of Defense has opened an investigation into whether former national security adviser Michael Flynn reported money he received for a speaking appearance in Russia. Rep. Elijah Cummings, (D-Maryland), released three documents Thursday that confirmed the investigation, ABC News is reporting. One of the letters Cummings, the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, released was a letter from the Defense Intelligence Agency stating that they found no record that Flynn had sought permission to speak in Russia, nor had he reported income from that speech. A U.S. official, which Flynn as a retired military officer would be considered, must, by law, both seek permission and report income derived from any activity with a foreign government. Flynn once headed the DIA. CNN is reporting that Flynn also received a warning from the DIA in 2014 against receiving payments from foreign governments without congressional approvalFlynn is alleged to have taken $45,000 for speaking at an engagement in Russia in 2015. “These documents raise grave questions about why General Flynn concealed the payments he received from foreign sources after he was warned explicitly by the Pentagon,” Cummings said in a statement. “Our next step is to get the documents we are seeking from the White House so we can complete our investigation. I thank the Department of Defense for providing us with unclassified versions of these documents.” Cummings released the documents Thursday, two days after he and House Oversight chairman Jason Chaffetz held a press conference to say they believe Flynn broke the law when he failed to get permission for the speech in Russia.Flynn's lawyer, Robert Kelner, has said that Flynn did discuss his speech with officials at the DIA. Cummings said no proof of that has been found.  Flynn resigned as national security adviser in February after it was revealed that he misled Vice President Mike Pence about a meeting he had with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the United States. 
  • Woman’s Fitbit data leads to husband’s arrest for her murder
    Woman’s Fitbit data leads to husband’s arrest for her murder
    Connie Dabate’s Fitbit did more than record her daily activity on the last day of her life. Police allege that the fitness tracker implicated her husband in her 2015 shooting death. Richard Dabate, 40, of Ellington, Connecticut, was arrested earlier this month and charged with murder in his 39-year-old wife’s Dec. 23, 2015, slaying. He is also charged with tampering with evidence and filing a false statement, according to the Hartford Courant.  Dabate is free after posting a $1 million bond, the Courant reported.  Dabate’s arrest warrant, obtained by People magazine, said Dabate told police that a masked man broke into their home the morning of the slaying and that he walked in on him after returning home from work to retrieve his laptop and because he got a text message saying that the home’s alarm system had been activated.  Dabate claimed that he was struggling with the intruder when his wife came home from working out at the YMCA, and that he screamed for her to run. The masked man chased her into the basement and shot her to death before he could stop him, Dabate said.  Dabate said the man subdued him, tied him to a chair and tortured him by burning him with a blowtorch and stabbing him with a box cutter. He said he was able to grab the torch and burn the intruder’s face, causing him to flee the house. Dabate said he pressed a panic button on the house alarm and called for help, People reported.  Dabate’s leg and arm were attached to a chair with zip ties when police arrived.  The Courant reported that investigators were skeptical of Dabate’s story from the beginning. No one showed up at any medical clinic or hospital in the area with burns to the face, and police tracking dogs picked up only Dabate’s scent outside the house.  One dog tracked Dabate’s scent to the ambulance that took him for treatment of his own wounds, which were described as superficial.  The couple’s house showed no signs of a struggle and nothing was taken, the newspaper reported. Dabate’s wallet was found in the grass behind the home, but nothing was missing from it.  Evidence from Connie Dabate’s Fitbit, along with cellphone and computer records and house alarm logs, also contradicted Richard Dabate’s story, police said. The fitness tracker showed that she was alive and moving for nearly an hour after her husband claimed that she was dead.  The warrant obtained by Peopleand by the Courant included this timeline: 8:46 a.m.: Connie Dabate’s Fitbit showed that she left for a fitness class at the YMCA. 9:01 a.m.: Richard Dabate logged into a computer at his home. He sent his supervisor an email three minutes later saying that the house alarm had activated and he had to return home to check on it. Records showed that the email was sent from his laptop, not from his phone as he drove, as he told police.  9:18 a.m.: Richard Dabate visited the website of the YMCA where his wife worked out, looking at the group exercise schedule. He visited the ESPN website two minutes later, the last time he used his computer that morning.  At that same time, Connie Dabate used her cellphone to make a call. Surveillance cameras at the YMCA showed that she had left the building at that point.  9:23 a.m.: Connie Dabate’s Fitbit registered her moving around after remaining idle for the nine-minute drive home. At the same time, the house’s alarm system registered the garage door opening as she arrived home. According to her husband’s statements to police, the intruder was already inside. 9:40 to 9:46 a.m.: Connie Dabate’s Facebook page showed that she posted videos to her page, using her iPhone, from inside the home. She also messaged a friend through Facebook.  Her Fitbit last recorded her movements at 10:05 a.m., and the device showed that she had walked a total of 1,217 feet since arriving home. Investigators on the case found that it would have taken her no more than 125 feet to walk from her car to the basement, where she was killed, People said.  10:11 a.m.: The panic alarm for the couple’s security system was activated from Richard Dabate’s keychain fob, the Courant reported. Despite Dabate’s claim that the alarm had activated earlier that morning, the security company shows only the 10:11 a.m. alarm that day. 10:16 a.m.: Connecticut state police received a 911 call from the alarm company. Richard Dabate called 911 four minutes later.  >> Read more trending stories An in-depth report by the Courant showed that the Dabates’ marriage was marked by secrets, including the fact that Richard Dabate had a girlfriend whom he had gotten pregnant. Friends interviewed by Connecticut state police investigators said Connie Dabate never indicated that she knew of the affair or the pregnancy.  She also never talked about divorce, the friends said. Police found, however, that Richard Dabate texted his girlfriend a month before the homicide, assuring her that the couple had discussed divorce and were “on the same page.”  He told the woman that they were “getting a slow-moving divorce to make it easier on the kids.” A day after that text to her husband’s girlfriend, Connie Dabate sent her husband a photo of herself wearing lingerie, telling him, “I’m ready for u big boy,” the Courant reported.  While Connie Dabate’s friends knew nothing about a divorce, a friend of Richard Dabate’s told police that Richard had confided in him about the affair and pregnancy. Dabate told the man that he was afraid Connie would divorce him.  When police confronted Richard Dabate about the pregnancy, Dabate told them that he and Connie wanted to have another child, but that she couldn’t get pregnant, the Courant said. He said his wife was all right with his girlfriend’s pregnancy and planned to “co-parent” the child.  Detectives found evidence that the Dabate marriage was troubled even before the affair and pregnancy. A note on Connie Dabate’s cellphone from December 2014 -- a year before she was killed -- listed reasons why she wanted to divorce her husband.  Those reasons included him “(acting) like a kid constantly,” being uncaring toward her, being an unfit parent and taking money “from a lot of accounts that don’t belong to him,” the Courant reported.  The investigation into Connie Dabate’s death showed that Richard Dabate attempted to cash in his wife’s $475,000 life insurance policy five days after she died, but the insurance company denied his claim. Dabate stopped making payments on his own life insurance policy two years before the shooting.  A month after Connie Dabate’s death, Richard Dabate withdrew more than $90,000 from a Fidelity investment account that belonged to his wife. 
  • Florida police help injured dog ‘at death’s door’
    Florida police help injured dog ‘at death’s door’
    A dog named Hollywood is getting medical care after he was left in critical condition at a South Florida police department.  WFOR reported that a woman left the Yorkie in a chair last week at the Hollywood Police Department. >> Read more trending news “Basically she just came in and said she had to go to work, said she was busy,” Rose Mone of the Hollywood Police Department told WFOR. “She found it over there somewhere and put the dog over here on the chair and walked out and that was it.” The dog has a painful infection and a bladder blockage.   “He couldn’t walk, he was crying,” Ed Degelsmith of Glimmer of Life, a nonprofit, no-kill rescue organization, said. “I think if he would have (gone) to animal rescue, they would have put him down because he was so sick,” Degelsmith said. “He knows he was at death’s door and he’s got a second chance.” According to the Glimmer of Life website, the dog’s surgery is scheduled this week. Degelsmith has set up a GoFundMe page to help with the cost of the dog’s treatment and surgery. ﻿Kelcie Willis of the Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.
  • Seven men, five women seated in jury for federal fraud trial of former Rep. Corrine Brown
    Seven men, five women seated in jury for federal fraud trial of former Rep. Corrine Brown
    The jury that will sit over the federal fraud trial of now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown has been chosen. Seven men and five women are on the panel. Four alternates have also been chosen- not two as the initial court order stated. The alternates will not be told they are alternates ahead of the trial, instead, they’ve been mixed in among the others and the group is sitting as a body of 16.  ﻿CONTINUING COVERAGE: ﻿The trial of now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown US Magistrate Judge James Klindt, who presided over the two-and-a-half day selection process, says they sat four alternates because of the anticipated length of the trial- at three weeks.  By the observation of our reporter in the courtroom, the 12 person panel appears to be three white females, five white males, two black females, one black male, and one Hispanic male. Nine of the jurors live in Jacksonville, one in Bunnell, one in Middleburg, and one couldn’t be determined by our reporter because it was not clearly stated by the juror.  The defense was allowed to make ten strikes “without cause” and the prosecution had six, but neither side used all of those strikes before agreeing on the panel.  US District Judge Timothy Corrigan- who is presiding over the trial- took the bench for the first time just ahead of 11:15AM Wednesday, had the jury sworn in, and then issued instructions to the panel.  The instructions included reinforcing that the jurors cannot speak to anyone about the case, and that none of the parties involved in the case should be approaching them through the trial itself. The jury will not be sequestered, but has been repeatedly instructed not to seek out any news reports about this case or discuss the case with anyone.  “Our whole system depends upon the fact that this case is decided in this courtroom on the evidence in this courtroom, and nothing else,” Corrigan told the jury.  Corrigan further started to explain the prosecution’s burden to prove “beyond a reasonable doubt”, and that there is no obligation on the defense to prove anything. Jurors will be given notepads and paper during the trial, but those are taken from them at the end of the day every day.  JUROR DETAILS:  Juror 1- black male from Jacksonville, high school education, single and never married. He works in merchandising for a soda company. He served on a criminal jury in state court about ten years ago, and they were able to reach a verdict. This juror said he had some prior knowledge of this case from watching the news, but had no more details than the case statement delivered by Klindt and had not formed any opinion on guilty or innocence. Two of this juror’s cousins and two of his friends have been arrested- a cousin was arrested in the 1980s and did 27 years for drug possession, a cousin was locked up in the 1980s for a robbery, a friend was arrested for murder in 1993 and sentenced to life in prison, and another friend was arrested for molestation in the last five years. This juror says these cases wouldn’t influence him, because the people involved were guilty and he would be able to set those cases out of mind to focus on these proceedings.  Juror 2- white male from Jacksonville, high school education with some college, married with one 23-year-old child. He works in sales and his wife is a homemaker. He has been a juror on a criminal case in state court, and they did reach a verdict. This juror said he had met Brown once in the past when he got the chance to be in a luxury box his company owns, but that meeting does not influence how he views Brown.  Juror 3, who was identified in jury selection as Juror 9- black female from Jacksonville, associates degree, divorced with two children- a 4-year-old and a 9-year-old. She is recently unemployed, but previously worked as a registration analyst for a mortgage company and leasing agent at an apartment complex. This juror was a victim of a crime by her ex-husband, with the details of that crime being discussed during a private sidebar with the judge and attorneys.  Juror 4, who was identified in jury selection as Juror 12- white male from Bunnell, high school education, divorced with a 30-year-old son. He was a factory worker and previously served four years in the Army. This juror said he had some prior knowledge of this case based on a comment his sister-in-law made when he received a jury summons, but he had not otherwise paid attention to the case nor did he have an opinion about it. This juror’s brother was arrested in the 70s after drunkenly shooting up a man’s car in a retaliatory act, but he says that wouldn’t influence him because he didn’t follow the case closely since he was serving in Korea.  Juror 7, who was identified in jury selection as Juror 13- white male from Jacksonville, Bachelor’s degree in Communications, married. He is currently a hair stylist and his spouse is with an insurance group. This juror said he has some knowledge of the case because he watches the news nightly and he is active on social media, but he hasn’t formed an opinion on the case because he hasn’t looked in to it in depth.  Juror 8, who was identified in jury selection as Juror 17- white female from Jacksonville, high school education with some college, widow. She is a real estate property manager. She was a juror in a criminal case in state court in 2014, and they were able to reach a verdict.  Juror 9, who was identified in jury selection as Juror 19- black female from Jacksonville, Bachelor’s degree in Respiratory Science, married with one son. She served in the Navy for 21 years and her husband is retired Navy as well. She now works in the respiratory science field. This juror’s brother was tried and convicted of attempted manslaughter in the early 80s. She says her family doesn’t talk about it, so she hasn’t formed any opinions about it.  Juror 10, who was identified in jury selection as Juror 23- white female from Jacksonville, Bachelor’s degree in Business, married with three children. Her children as a 26-year-old waiter, a 23-year-old who works in a grocery store, and an 18-year-old graduating high school. She works in sales support for an insurance company and her husband grades essays for standardized tests. She served on a jury in a state criminal case in Indiana, and they were able to reach a verdict. This juror said she had some prior knowledge of the case because she reads the paper daily, but she stopped reading any articles about the case when she received her summons about a month ago. She did not have any opinion on the case.  Juror 13, who was identified in jury selection as Juror 26- white male from Middleburg, high school education with some college, married with three daughters- a paralegal, a waitress, and one who does financial work in the medical field. He is unemployed, but previously worked for a mortgage investor company. He has prior military experience of 13.5 years at Cecil Field.  Juror 14, who was identified in jury selection as Juror 35- white female from Jacksonville, high school education with some college, married with two kids- a 13-year-old and a 19-year-old college student. She is a service consultant for an insurance company and her spouse is self-employed in landscaping. This juror says she has some prior knowledge of the case, but only that she had heard on the news that there was a trial.  Juror 15, who was identified in jury selection as Juror 39- white male, Associates degree, single. Works for the Department of Transportation. This juror says he has some prior knowledge of the case from watching the news, but hadn’t heard many specifics. Friends had joked that he could potentially be on the jury, but it’s nothing that led him to form an opinion. This juror has a family member that worked for a county sheriff’s office, but that has no impact on how he views law enforcement.  Juror 16, who was identified in jury selection as Juror 40- Hispanic male from Jacksonville, Bachelor’s degree in Network Technology, married with three children- a 33-year-old case manager with DCF, a 31-year-old in the armed forces, and a 25-year-old in college. He works as a shift supervisor at a youth camp in Starke and his wife is a school teacher. He served 44 years in the military.  ALTERNATE JUROR DETAILS:  Juror 5, who was identified in jury selection as Juror 44- Hispanic male from Jacksonville, Bachelor’s in Communications, married with an 11-month-old daughter. He works as a Continuity Director with a media group and his wife owns a bed-and-breakfast. This juror says he knows one of the prospective witnesses, John Delaney, from having served as Vice President of UNF’s student government, but that was about seven years ago and it would not influence the weight and consideration he gave to Delaney’s testimony.  Juror 6, who was identified in jury selection as Juror 50- female of apparent East Asian descent from St. Johns County, high school education and some college, married with three children- one is a former Marine and current firefighter, one is a Marine, and one is a student. She has previously worked in account receivables, merchandising, and as a youth service worker. This juror says she has some prior knowledge of the case from watching the news daily, but she mostly consumes traffic and weather and had only heard generally about this trial. She has not formed any opinion and will weigh only the evidence presented at trial.  Juror 11, who was identified in jury selection as Juror 51- white male from Palm Coast, Masters in Business Administration, married with three children- ages 13, 11, and 6. He is a medical surgical rep and his wife is a homemaker. He served on a criminal jury in a case in Flagler County four years ago, and they reached a verdict.  Juror 12, who was identified in jury selection as Juror 52- black female from East Palatka, high school education with some college, divorced with one 41-year-old son who’s a bus driver in New York. She is a lab analyst. She has previously served on a jury on a state criminal, but the case settled. This juror says she has some prior knowledge of the case from seeing a little on the news, but she hasn’t discussed the case with anyone, nor has she formed an opinion. This juror answered affirmatively that she, a close friend, or family member had been arrested for a crime, but the specific details were discussed in a private sidebar with the judge and attorneys.
  • Corruption or betrayal? Opening statements paint different stories in trial of former Rep. Corrine Brown
    Corruption or betrayal? Opening statements paint different stories in trial of former Rep. Corrine Brown
    Was it corruption or betrayal? There is a fundamental question that’s been brought to light through opening statements at the federal fraud trial of now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown- exactly how much did she know about her personal finances and affairs. The question becomes central, as her defense paints the picture of a Chief of Staff in over his head and acting behind Brown’s back, while prosecutors say it would be impossible for her not to know about the source of the tens of thousands of dollars she was allegedly benefiting from. ﻿CONTINUING COVERAGE: The trial of now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown Assistant US Attorney A. Tysen Duva started his argument talking about Brown being hailed as a trailblazer for her historic election in the 90s. He spoke about the committees she served in her more than two decades with the House of Representatives, and the reputation she built to deliver for her constituents. “We wish that was the end of the story,” Duva said. “There’s another side- corruption, greed, and a significant entitlement attitude. That’s what this case is about. It’s about lying, cheating, and stealing.” Duva says Brown leveraged her position and relationships she built as a Congresswoman to solicit money for a “bogus” charity “One Door for Education”, without ever telling donors the money wasn’t being used on scholarships and other things to help disadvantaged children. Instead, prosecutors say the money was being used for parties, travel, shopping trips, and more of Brown and a few others. Duva says Brown’s Chief of Staff Ronnie Simmons would frequently drive to an ATM in his Virginia hometown and withdraw the maximum allowed in a day- $800- from the One Door account, then depositing a like sum in to one of Brown’s bank accounts or giving the cash to Brown directly.  “When we dug even further, we saw this was a way of life,” he says. Duva says Brown was driven by finances- with three properties and a shopping habit. “She simply spent way more than she took in, she became accustomed to this money coming in,” He says.  Brown would also throw “lavish” events using One Door funds, according to Duva, about $330,000 overall. The US Attorney’s Office says donations to the group funded a golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass, a luxury box at a Jaguars game in DC, a luxury box in a Beyonce concert, and more. The money would also allegedly be used for an event at an annual conference, which Duva called a party for Brown to “be celebrated”. No fundraising was done at these events, according to Duva. In his opening statement, though, Brown’s attorney James Smith III said Brown was not responsible for event planning, travel, or even much of the day-to-day operations in her office- Simmons was, and the jury needs to decide if they can trust him. “She trusted that he would always look out for her and care for her,” Smith says. Smith says Brown first offered to be Simmons’ mentor after he and her daughter broke up, but remained friends. Simmons first worked in Brown’s travel agency, then eventually her campaign for the Florida House, then Congress. Smith says Brown looked at Simmons as a son, and was unaware that many thought he was in over his head. Rather, she trusted him to run her staff, keep her schedule, plan her travel and more. Simmons also had access to Brown’s bank accounts, according to Smith. “As far as she knew, everything was running smoothly,” Smith says. Smith says Simmons was always developing “schemes”, though, to fund the lifestyle he had become accustomed to. One such scheme involved getting a House of Representatives job for his sister by telling Brown she was sick and needed money. In reality, he says Simmons took much of the money over many years, and the relative didn’t do much work. So, when Simmons met and ultimately started having a relationship with Carla Wiley, the President of One Door, the opportunity for another scheme “fell in to his lap”. “The two of them did that, on their own, without any encouragement or direction from Congresswoman Brown,” Smith says. He says Brown solicited donations for a group she had every reason to believe was credible, because Simmons had vouched for it, and she trusted him. Even when Wiley ultimately took a plea deal, Simmons maintained his innocence, so Brown still had trust that he had done the right thing, according to Smith. Then, Simmons took a plea deal as well. “She finally, finally had a chance to see clearly the betrayal that some in her inner circle feared,” Smith says. Simmons and Wiley are both going to testify. Smith reminded the jurors that they will have to consider that testimony carefully, because of the plea deals Wiley and Simmons were given in exchange for their cooperation with the prosecution. He added that Brown herself will testify, because she can tell her story best, and he wants the jury to weigh Brown’s “well-earned reputation” against that of her two alleged co-conspirators. And on the question of how Brown could have not known about the source of frequent large deposits in her accounts- the alleged One Door money Simmons would deposit- Smith says Brown traveled frequently for her work in Congress, and she would front the money and get reimbursed. Prosecutors say that’s just not the case. “The facts are going to show that Corrine Brown knew exactly what she was doing,” Duva said. He adds that there are clearly established lies which will speak to that, including that Brown is also accused of underreporting her income and overreporting her charitable giving on House financial disclosures and tax returns. If the One Door donors had known their money was not going to charitable education purposes, Duva says they wouldn’t have donated in the first place. He also says Brown using her influence and position as a Congresswoman was key toward soliciting the large donations- many ten thousand dollars or more. Smith says Brown can only be convicted of fraud if she knowingly lied to the donors when she asked for the donations. He says she didn’t, though, and had instead been fooled by Simmons. Smith says Simmons fooled investigators and prosecutors too. “Don’t let him fool you,” Smith said to the jury. The courtroom itself was full for opening statements Wednesday, despite US Magistrate Judge Timothy Corrigan adding extra chairs in anticipation of a crowd. Those who did not secure a seat- which were first come, first served- were allowed in to an overflow room where there were audio and video feeds set up.  WOKV is inside of the federal courtroom and updating you frequently through the proceedings. This is a developing story that will be updated in to the evening.
