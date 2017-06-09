Snapchat posts lead police to fugitive teen

It’s not unusual for people to post photos of amusement park visits on social media, but one young woman learned this week that it’s not the best idea when police are looking for you.

Sheriff’s deputies in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, said they arrested Kimberly Dolan, 19, on Thursday on suspicion of violating her bond conditions after she posted pictures of herself and her child on Snapchat while they were visiting West Mifflin’s Kennywood amusement park.

Deputies notified police at the park about Dolan’s presence. She was detained and subsequently arrested.

Dolan was charged in January 2016 with attempted homicide after authorities said she ran over two people at a Munhall gas station.

Police said Dolan on May 7 punched a woman repeatedly in the face in Munhall. The attack happened after the woman was involved in a traffic accident with Dolan’s grandfather, police said. The woman suffered multiple facial fractures, a broken nose and bruises.

Police charged Dolan with aggravated assault and other crimes in that incident.

Authorities issued a bench warrant on May 25 for her arrest on suspicion of violating the bond conditions on the attempted homicide charge.