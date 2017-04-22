Social-media posts leads to arrest of Florida teen

A South Florida teen is being charged as an adult after deputies monitoring his social media pages arrested him this month on gun-related charges.
Joshua Troutman, 17, was transferred from juvenile custody to the Palm Beach County Jail on charges that include possession of a weapon, discharging a firearm in public and grand theft of a firearm. He also has multiple open cases in juvenile court, including charges of carrying a concealed weapon, grand theft and burglary.
During his initial court appearance on Friday, Judge Caroline Caroline Shepherd ordered Troutman’s open juvenile cases be reviewed and set his bond on the adult charges at $50,000. He was also placed on in-house arrest with an electronic monitor and ordered to have possession of neither weapons nor devices that can access the internet.
According to the arrest report, a Palm Beach County sheriff’s detective last month monitored postings by Troutman on social-media sites, including Facebook and Instagram. The detective noted that Troutman posted several pictures and videos with multiple firearms in his waist, hands and pockets.
Troutman is currently classified as a juvenile delinquent and is not allowed to possess firearms, investigators said.
Authorities say he has a history of burglary and resisting arrest with violence. He remains under supervision as a juvenile until his 19th birthday.
“He is a danger to the community,” a prosecutor said in court Friday.
Investigators say Troutman posted one video of himself firing shots from a small-caliber firearm into the ground in his backyard. After being taken into custody, he reportedly told deputies he stole a gun from a box stored in a shed at an unspecified residence in Boynton Beach.
When asked about the fired shots seen on video, Troutman told deputies he was only shooting into the ground and did not hurt anyone, the report said.
