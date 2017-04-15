Source: Suspect arrested in slaying of Google manager Vanessa Marcotte

A source confirmed that an arrest has been made in the killing of Google employee Vanessa Marcotte.

State police arrested a suspect early Saturday morning, according to the source. The suspect reportedly lives in the area where the homicide took place.

The suspect's name is Angel C. Ortiz, and according to a source, he's being held at the Massachusetts State Police Millbury Barracks.

Marcotte, 27, was a Google executive living in New York City. She was visiting her mother’s home in Princeton last summer when she was attacked and killed while out for a jog. Her body was located the next day less than a mile from her mother’s home. Investigators said she had burns to her head and feet.

Based on a DNA profile found at the crime scene and a witness statement, the DA released a description Thursday of the person believed to be connected to the homicide. The person is believed to be a Hispanic or Latino man with an athletic build who is about 30 years old. The suspect would have had scratches on him last August.

The DA said that they have received more than 1,300 tips in the case, which has helped put together the suspect description.

In November, the DA's office said investigators were searching for a “dark-colored SUV” that was seen in the area where Marcotte’s body was found.