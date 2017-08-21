LOS ANGELES - A teacher at an elite private school faces felony charges after the Los Angeles Police Department arrested her on suspicions of an illicit relationship with a 16-year-old male student.
According to multiple media outlets, including the Los Angeles Times, Fox News and the Daily Mail, science teacher Aimee Palmitessa, 45, was arrested Friday morning. Fox News, citing a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson, reports that she was charged with statutory rape. She was released on a $230,000 bond.
Palmitessa was a teacher at the Brentwood School, which is attended by some Los Angeles celebrities and their children. Adam Levine, Jonah Hill and Harrison Ford’s son are among the famous names who have gone to the school. Tuition at Brentwood ranges from $36,000 to $40,000, according to the LA Times.
Palmitessa has been employed there since 2010.
A statement from Brentwood principal Dr. Michael Riera reads:
"On Friday afternoon, the Los Angeles Police Department informed Brentwood School that Upper School teacher, Dr. Aimee Palmitessa, had been arrested on suspicion of inappropriate relations with a student and is expected to face charges. The LAPD did not share additional information with us, such as the nature of the inappropriate relationship or the identity of the minor student. We immediately placed Dr. Palmitessa on administrative leave.
"We were shocked and distressed to receive the news of these allegations. As always, our primary concern is the safety, health, and well-being of our students. To that end, we will do everything we can to cooperate with the official police investigation.
"We appreciate the importance of transparency and will keep our school community informed to the extent we can given our concern for the student, as well as our respect for privacy laws and the integrity of the LAPD’s investigation."
She is scheduled to appear before a court on Sept. 15.
