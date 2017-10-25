5 teens charged with 2nd-degree murder in rock-throwing death

Five Michigan teenagers accused of throwing a 6-pound rock from an overpass, killing a father of four, have been charged with second-degree murder.

Kyle Anger, who will be 18 next week; Alexzander Miller, 15; Trevor Gray, 15; Mikadyn Payne, 16; and Mark Sekelsky, 16, are being charged as adults, The Associated Press reported.

Ken White, 32, was killed Oct. 18 after a rock smashed through the windshield of the car in which he was a passenger while traveling on Interstate 75 in Genesee County, Michigan, authorities said.

The rock struck White in the head, knocking him unconscious, police said. He was then rushed to the Hurley Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A judge denied bond for the teens during a court appearance Tuesday, The Detroit News reported. Anger, who authorities say threw the rock that killed White, remains in the Genesee County Jail, and the other teens are in a juvenile detention center, the AP reported.

The teens could face life in prison if convicted on the charges. Each is also charged with conspiracy to commit second-degree murder and malicious destruction of property, according to WNEM.

“I don’t think this was a deliberate attempt to take somebody’s life. It was a willful and wanton act that resulted in somebody’s death,” Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said of the charges.

Another driver reported seeing and hitting other falling rocks on the highway, MLive reported.

White left behind a fiancée, Amy Cagle, and four children. Cagle told CNN it was heartbreaking to tell her 5-year-old son that his father had died "for some senseless act, for it to be just a rock, just to take him so soon.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up for White’s family to help with his burial.

– The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.