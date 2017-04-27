FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - A North Carolina Army veteran and her soldier boyfriend are facing animal cruelty charges after they allegedly tied her PTSD therapy dog to a tree and filmed themselves shooting and killing the animal.
According to the Fayetteville Observer, Marinna Rollins, 23, and Jarren Heng, 25, laughed on video as they shot Rollins' dog, Cam, with a rifle, said Cumberland County District Attorney Clark Reaves.
Rollins shot Cam, previously named Huey, in the head before firing at him multiple times, the arrest warrant said. Heng also shot the dog on video, the Observer reported.
Bail raised for veteran, soldier accused in execution of veteran's PTSD therapy dog https://t.co/OAkNVubEHJ pic.twitter.com/EwxPP97Zf5— Monica Vendituoli (@mvendituoli) April 26, 2017
Rollins, who retired from the Army earlier this year for medical reasons, implied in an April 17 Facebook post that she had found a new home for Cam, the Observer reported.
"Sad he has to go, but he will be much happier where he is heading off to," she wrote, to which Heng replied, "He's gonna have such a great new life," according to the Observer.
Bail was set for $25,000 each for the pair.
