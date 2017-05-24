A Florida man’s unceremonious meeting with the ground after being shot with a stun gun was caught on camera.

Carlos Sierra, a 26-year-old homeless man, was on the run from Surfside police in Miami-Dade County after authorities said he stole a bicycle from a condominium's parking garage, WFOR reported.

When officers arrived to find Sierra with the bike in his hands, he dropped to the ground and allowed the officers to handcuff him and get him back on his feet.

Sierra tried to run away, while still in handcuffs, before being stopped by a jolt from a stun gun, WFOR reported. The shock sent the man flailing into the air, which led to a forceful, and likely painful, landing in the middle of the road.

Sierra, who is sporting bloody facial wounds in his mugshot, was charged with burglary, resisting arrest and criminal mischief.