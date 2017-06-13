WATCH: Men fighting on bus crash through windshield

A fight that broke out on a city bus in Missouri caused two men to go crashing through the windshield.

The fight broke out Saturday night on a KCATA bus in Kansas City, WDAF reported. Surveillance video show the two men begin to brawl. One man had a knife. The fight moves to the front of the bus, where the impact of the men crashing into the windshield causes it to shatter. The dramatic footage shows the men hanging out the window momentarily.

A woman riding the bus with two small children moved to the back of the bus to escape the melee.

Police told WDAF that one person was stabbed, but no arrests have been made.