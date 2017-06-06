Listen Live
Crime & Law
Watch: Stranger jumps on woman's car, kicks in windshield
Watch: Stranger jumps on woman's car, kicks in windshield

Watch: Stranger jumps on woman's car, kicks in windshield
Watch: Stranger jumps on woman's car, kicks in windshield

By: Nefertiti Jaquez, WSBTV.com
ATLANTA -  A woman said she was shocked Monday when a man randomly jumped on the hood of her car as she was driving out of a shopping plaza in Atlanta, kicking in her windshield before running away.

A dashcam caught the encounter on video.

“All of a sudden, the next thing I know (he was) jumping and kicking in the windshield,” the victim, who asked only to be identified as Kristen, told WSB-TV. “I was so terrified.”

Kristen’s dashcam caught video of the man jumping on the hood of her car and stomping on her windshield.

“I have no clue why this happened and why me?” Kristen said.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Monday a shopping plaza along Moreland Drive.

Kristen said she had just pumped gas and was headed home. As she pulled out of the parking lot, police said the man just ran toward her car.

“Honestly I thought he was going to kick in the windshield and start kicking me,” Kristen said.

The dashcam didn’t catch audio from the encounter, but the victim said she was screaming for help.

“Just looking into someone’s face who clearly doesn’t care about anything or anyone and seeing him that close to you, kicking at you (was scary),” Kristen said.

Soon after calling the police and filing a report, she and her husband decided to post the video online in an effort to get the unidentified man off the streets. In the video shot by Kristen’s dashcam, the man appeared to have some type of sharp object in his hand.

Kristen said she is still trying to process what happened.

“I think I’m just numb still,” Kristen said.

DeKalb County and Atlanta police are investigating the incident.

