Crime & Law
WATCH: Woman fights McDonald's employee over McChicken in viral video
WATCH: Woman fights McDonald's employee over McChicken in viral video
Photo Credit: Brian Hagiwara/Getty Images
McDonald's food on tray (stock photo).

By: Frank Luna, Rare.us
Photo Credit: Brian Hagiwara/Getty Images

DES MOINES, Iowa -  Sometimes fast food just doesn’t come out fast enough for some people. That apparently was the case at a Des Moines, Iowa, McDonald’s on Saturday when a woman who couldn’t wait any longer for her McChicken reportedly became enraged and started a brawl at the restaurant.

KCCI reported that Valerie Anne Shepherd, 21, and Jesse James Downs, 24, were arrested on assault and disorderly conduct charges in connection with the incident.

Video of the altercation was captured by 34-year-old Amanda Gravely, who was waiting at the drive-through window, according to the Des Moines Register, Gravely described the impatient customer as an “extremely hangry [hungry and angry] woman." The video shows the woman shouting at the employee at the counter.

>> Watch a censored version of the video here (Viewer discretion advised)

In the video, the woman, who was accompanied by two men, screams, “Give me my [expletive]!” Then she’s heard screaming, “Give me my money, and I will leave! Give me my money, and I will leave!”

The woman then appears to hop on the counter while she continues to scream at the employees about getting her McChicken. Soon, the woman is behind the counter, appearing to flail her arms at the employees as they try to grab her and calm the situation.

One of the men with her can be heard saying, “Grab her hair" as the brawling continues behind the counter.

>> Read more trending news

The video then shows the McDonald’s manager handing over the McChicken sandwich to the woman, who throws it back over the counter and in the employee’s face.

Gravely, who recorded the incident, told the Register that the McDonald’s appeared to be short-staffed and that the drive-through line was packed.

Gravely, who was with her husband and kids in the car, said the woman in the video “screamed and yelled a lot more” before the recording began. Gravely thought the altercation was “crazy” and was worried about her kids hearing and witnessing it.

“[I] wanted to record in case it escalates,” Gravely told the newspaper.

Gravely received her McFlurry moments after the brawl concluded.

“Now we have to think twice: Just how important is that chicken sandwich?” Gravely said.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens prepares for hurricane season
    Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens prepares for hurricane season
    The 2017 Atlantic hurricane season is officially underway. Hurricane Matthew hit Northeast Florida last year, and in case there’s a repeat, local and state agencies want to be as prepared as possible. So does the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.We sloshed our way through the terrain and took a behind-the-scenes tour Tuesday. The goal? Find out what happens if “the big one” strikes the area. Humans aren't the only ones preparing for hurricane season. So is @acksonvillezoo! 🦁🐯🦅🦉 I'll take you inside the contingency plan at 5:15. pic.twitter.com/7sNuHrR3pH— Erica Bennett (@EricaANjax) June 6, 2017 VIDEO: Florida mom lets snake bite baby to 'teach a lesson' 2) @jacksonvillezoo's Deputy Director of Animal Care/Conservation was over the team @ Audubon Zoo in NOLA during Katrina. He knows survival!— Erica Bennett (@EricaANjax) June 6, 2017 “Right now, we’re starting to think about all the things we need to do so we’re in the best shape possible,” Dan Maloney, deputy director of animal care and conservation, said.When Hurricane Matthew hit, 22 staff members stayed behind. It was a Category 4 storm heading straight for the area, but thankfully it made a slight turn. With more than 2,000 animals at the zoo, moving them prior to a hurricane would be no easy feat.Maloney knows that firsthand. He was in charge of the team at Audubon Zoo in New Orleans during Hurricane Katrina.“I learned a whole lot and we put a lot of that into play here, just in terms of our relationship with JFRD (Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department), JSO (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office) and the EOC (Emergency Operations Center).” 3) @jacksonvillezoo is home to about 2300 animals. Trout River sits feet from it. If the big one hits, they have to worry about storm surge.— Erica Bennett (@EricaANjax) June 6, 2017 Jacksonville named No. 2 city where everyone wants to live right now 4) In the midst of our behind-the-scenes tour today, I made some friends. pic.twitter.com/WivpYMGBXv— Erica Bennett (@EricaANjax) June 6, 2017 Electric outlets and tiger beds have been built higher up. The compressors that would keep animals' food cold are higher up too.The biggest concern is the The Trout River, which feeds in from the St. Johns River, which almost always sees storm surge. Regardless, Maloney said, they will be ready for the next big storm.“We have areas to hunker and we’ll ride it out if we need to,” he said. 5) Everything built now is built with hurricanes in mind. The beds in Land of the Tiger are high off the ground to avoid water. 🐯 pic.twitter.com/CkQPqv5i5F— Erica Bennett (@EricaANjax) June 6, 2017 6) These compressors (which help keep animals' food cold) are higher up too. That's important during a crisis. pic.twitter.com/wbV7u0Wvcu— Erica Bennett (@EricaANjax) June 6, 2017 7) My photographer Bo went above and beyond to get a shot of 'Sheena' today. 🐘 Rain didn't stop either one of them from their tasks! pic.twitter.com/8rTlNyIXFE— Erica Bennett (@EricaANjax) June 6, 2017 People, pets, and livestock should all be prepared for high water events. Plan ahead - store food where it will stay dry. https://t.co/FfBiRT9wOE— NassauEM (@NassauEM) June 6, 2017 .@jacksonvillezoo really dodged a bullet last year during Hurricane Matthew. 22 staff members stayed behind as a precaution. PHOTO: pic.twitter.com/adJjg3xIKD— Erica Bennett (@EricaANjax) June 6, 2017
  • Death of man in Denny's fight with deputy's husband ruled homicide
    Death of man in Denny's fight with deputy's husband ruled homicide
    The medical examiner for Harris County, Texas, has ruled that 24-year-old John Hernandez, who died three days after a deputy’s husband allegedly restrained him during a fight outside a Denny's restaurant in Houston, died from anoxic encephalopathy because of strangulation with chest compression. In other words, Hernandez died from a lack of oxygen to his brain due to strangulation and compression of his chest. The death following the fight, which was captured on cellphone video, has been ruled a homicide, KPRC reported. The ruling appears to be, in the opinion of an attorney for Hernandez’s family, “manslaughter if not a murder ... because it appears the guy has him in a chokehold and he chokes [Hernandez], and he chokes him and eventually kills him.” As Rare reported previously, the incident took place May 28 outside a Denny’s restaurant in Houston. There, Hernandez, allegedly intoxicated, could be seen staggering as he left the establishment with his wife. Moments later, an off-duty deputy from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office; her husband, 41-year-old Terry Thompson; and their children reportedly arrived at the restaurant. A confrontation between the deputy’s husband and Hernandez ensued that resulted in Hernandez losing his life in the hospital three days later, authorities said. A video of that confrontation shows what happened after an initial scuffle in graphic detail. >> Watch the news report here The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has said Hernandez was seen urinating outside the restaurant, which is what sparked the confrontation. An attorney for Hernandez’s family, Jack Carroll, said he received the cellphone video from “[an] anonymous concerned citizen [who] said it shows murder.” Carroll called the restraint method an “illegal chokehold” and said both Thompson and his deputy wife are culpable for Hernandez’s death. “I was pretty shocked. It’s a very sad video. You’re watching a man basically being killed,” Carroll said, according to KTRK. “He was kicking his legs in a helpless fashion, and you could hear him gargling just begging to stop.” “She had her right knee on his left shoulder,” he added. Carroll said the video shows at least the crime of manslaughter taking place and condemned others who stood by as it happened. Carroll claimed that the person filming the video was doing so illegally. >> Read more trending news While Thompson’s attorney, Scot Courtney, said the video doesn’t show that Hernandez “was the initial aggressor,” a manslaughter or murder charge remains a possibility if it is deemed that Hernandez was no longer a threat and self-defense was no longer taking place. Neither Thompson nor his wife was arrested or charged. In a statement Tuesday, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Shauna Thompson, Thompson’s wife, was removed from patrol.  The Sheriff’s Office previously said internal affairs was looking into the issue and has requested the help of the Department of Justice and the Texas Rangers. When Hernandez stopped moving, the off-duty deputy reportedly performed CPR and called for an ambulance. Hernandez was taken to the hospital and removed from life support three days later. The case has sparked protests. “It’s not fair just because he’s Mexican nobody helped him. It is because the other guy was married with the [deputy],” protester Gilberto Garcia told KTRK. “I think if it were the other way around, the guy would be arrested right there.”
  • Police: 4-year-old in Arkansas shoots and kills man
    Police: 4-year-old in Arkansas shoots and kills man
    Police in Helena-West Helena Arkansas continue to investigate an accidental shooting where police said a 4-year-old shot and killed a 29-year-old man. The shooting happened about 5:34 p.m. May 26 in in West Helena, Arkansas.  >> Read more trending news Courtney Craig was rushed to Helena Medical Regional Center in a private car following the shooting, accompanied by Nicholas Harvey, Marvin Speed, and Antwon Speed. Craig was pronounced dead upon arrival.  The mother of the child, Yasmeen Brown, and the 4-year-old were questioned by authorities and the Department of Children Services.  “I mean I can’t prevent what happens at other people’s house,” Brown told WHBQ Tuesday. “If I would have known the gun was around, I would have never brought him over here.” Brown is being investigated for possible failure to protect and endangerment of a minor charges.  Related: Mother of 4-year-old who accidentally shot and killed Arkansas man speaks out After a detailed investigation, the Helena-West Helena Police Department charged the three men who accompanied Craig to the hospital.  “They were all on the scene of this incident and there was evidence that was taken away from there,” Helena-West Helena Police Chief James Smith told WHBQ Tuesday. Smith said the men hid the gun that was shot by the child. Police would later find that gun and others in a home across the street from where the 4-year-old boy shot the gun. “They were scared the police was going to lock them up, so they started moving things around that they didn’t need to at the time,” Smith said. Nicholas Harvey is charged with possession of a firearm and tampering with evidence, Marvin Speed is charged with tampering with evidence and possession of firearms, and Antwon Speed is charged with tampering with evidence.  Police asserted that the 4-year-old will be in the custody of his grandmother until the Arkansas Department of Children Services renders a decision whether to remove the child from the home. 
  • Report: Jeff Sessions offered to resign after rising tension with Trump
    Report: Jeff Sessions offered to resign after rising tension with Trump
    U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions suggested he could resign amid rising tension with President Donald Trump, according to an ABC News report. >> Read more trending news  Frustration that “runs both ways” may have prompted the suggestion from Sessions, unnamed sources told ABC. According to the New York Times, Sessions drew Trump’s ire after he recused himself from heading the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. CNN claims unnamed  sources said that Sessions and Trump have had “heated exchanges.” Trump on Tuesday tweeted about the Justice Department - the agency Sessions heads - saying that he wanted a “much tougher version” of a “travel ban” and “not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted” to the Supreme Court last week. He posted four tweets between 6:25 a.m. and 6:44 a.m. Tuesday, blasting the Justice Department for ditching the “original Travel Ban.”  Trump’s executive order that banned travel from seven predominately Muslim nations was blocked by federal judges in February. White House spokesman Sean Spicer declined during a White House press briefing Tuesday  to say whether Trump has confidence in Sessions. 'I have not had that discussion with him,' Spicer told reporters during a White House briefing, adding: 'if I haven't had a discussion with him about a subject, I tend not to speak about it.' The Associated Press contributed to this report.
  • Ossoff, Handel debate in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District race
    Ossoff, Handel debate in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District race
    WSB-TV hosted the prime-time debate Tuesday between Jon Ossoff and Karen Handel in the special election for Georgia’s 6th Congressional District. The debate was hosted by WSB-TV anchor Justin Farmer and included panelists Condace Pressley from WSB Radio, Greg Bluestein from the Atlanta-Journal Constitution and Richard Elliot, WSB-TVs political reporter. >>Georgia’s 6th Congressional District debate: Full coverage on WSB-TV >>Follow WSB-TV on Facebook CANDIDATES Tom Price vacated the seat when he became secretary of health and human services for the Trump administration. In the 6th Congressional District special election on April 18, Ossoff fell just short of the majority needed for an outright victory. He drew 48.1 percent of the vote, earning a spot in the runoff. Handel won a spot in the runoff by capturing 19.8 percent of the vote, taking second place in a field of 18 candidates. >> Read more trending news >>Photos from the debate >>Debate reaction on social media BACKGROUND Democrats are aiming for a major upset in the June 20 election in Atlanta's traditionally conservative suburbs. Both parties have hired field workers and are spending millions on advertising in a campaign considered a barometer of voters' stance on President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans. Trump narrowly won the 6th District over Hillary Clinton in November but underperformed Price. Here are highlights from the debate:
