WATCH: Woman jumps on car to thwart attempted carjacking

A Wisconsin woman went to extreme lengths to stop her car from being stolen Tuesday afternoon.

Melissa Marian recounted the incident in a Facebook post. She was pumping gas at a Milwaukee gas station when four teens pull up in what she says was also a stolen car. Surveillance video shows one teen jumping out and sliding into the driver's seat while Marian is on the other side of the vehicle. When Marian realizes someone is in her car, she jumps on the hood and hangs onto the windshield wiper as the teen drives off.

The teen soon decides to abort the carjacking attempt, jumping out of Marian's car with her purse, iPhone and wallet. He jumps into the getaway vehicle which flees from the scene. Marian is able to bring her car to a stop as it rolls its way into the street. A man is seen coming to her aid at that point.

The incident left Marian shaken, but unharmed.

Marian said the teens were laughing throughout the incident, and she has a message for them: "This is not cool and it will not make you successful or good honest money."

Marian told Fox6News that her actions may not have been wise, but were fueled by “pure adrenaline.”

The suspects have not been caught, but the car was fingerprinted, according to police.