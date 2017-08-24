Well-known pediatrician arrested on child sex charges

Dr. Chris Calendine was arrested Monday after a grand jury indicted him on charges of aggravated sexual battery and sexual battery by an authority figure. The 45-year-old pediatrician has a popular practice in Hawkins County, Tennessee.

The charges reportedly stem from allegations relating to two boys, ages 12 and 14, and the indictment follows an investigation by the district Attorney General’s Office. Attorney General Dan Armstrong told the Kingsport Times-News that he could not release any information, but the indictment states that the crimes occurred last July.

This is not Calendine’s first run-in with the law — in December 2016, he was arrested on public intoxication charges at a high school basketball game. The 2016 report noted that Calendine was the team physician for Cherokee High School’s football team.

Calendine is also well-known for his philanthropy; in May 2016, he offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the safe recovery of his patient, Carlie Trent, according to WTVC. The 9-year-old girl was later found safe and returned to her parents; her uncle was charged with the kidnapping.

He also founded a free youth fitness program in Rogersville, and his office was contracted by the Rogersville City School Board of Education to provide health care for the 2017-18 school year. A representative of the district told the Times-News that “personnel from his office have been providing our clinic service, not Dr. Calendine personally.”

Calendine was arrested at his office in Rogersville and is being held on $50,000 bond. Both of the charges are felonies, and the pediatrician could face a maximum of 18 years. He is scheduled for arraignment on Aug. 31.