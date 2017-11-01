Listen Live
The latest top stories

The latest traffic report

The latest forecast

Crime & Law
Who is Sayfullo Saipov, New York City terror attack suspect?
Who is Sayfullo Saipov, New York City terror attack suspect?

Who is Sayfullo Saipov, New York City terror attack suspect?
Photo Credit: Uncredited/ASSOCIATED PRESS
This undated photo provided by St. Charles County Department of Corrections via KMOV shows the Sayfullo Saipov. A man in a rented pickup truck mowed down pedestrians and cyclists along a busy bike path near the World Trade Center memorial on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, killing several. Officials who were not authorized to discuss the investigation and spoke on the condition of anonymity identified the attacker Saipov. (St. Charles County Department of Corrections/KMOV via AP)

Who is Sayfullo Saipov, New York City terror attack suspect?

By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NEW YORK -  Investigators have identified the man they believe drove a rented pickup truck onto a Manhattan bicycle path Tuesday, killing eight people and injuring 11 others in New York City's deadliest terror attack since Sept. 11, 2001.

>> Photos: Deadly New York City terror attack stuns Manhattan

>> New York terror attack: Investigators examine Florida apartment complex listed as suspect's address

>> New York City terror attack suspect has businesses in Ohio

>> Josh Groban claims his dog saved him from New York City attack

>> New York City terror attack kills 8: Live updates

Here's what we know about the suspect, 29-year-old Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov:

>> Click here or scroll down for more

Who is Sayfullo Saipov, New York City terror attack suspect?

The Latest News Headlines

  • New York City terror attack suspect has businesses in Ohio
    New York City terror attack suspect has businesses in Ohio
    A man accused of driving a rented pickup truck onto a crowded bicycle path Tuesday afternoon and killing eight people in Manhattan has Ohio ties. >> 8 dead in ‘act of terror’ after driver crashes into people in Manhattan, mayor says The suspect was identified as 29-year-old Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, a Tampa, Florida, man who arrived in the U.S. in 2010 from Uzbekestan. >> Photos: Deadly New York City terror attack stuns Manhattan >> New York terror attack: Investigators examine Florida apartment complex listed as suspect's address Saipov has two active business licenses in Ohio, one in Symmes Township in suburban Cincinnati. The license for Sayf Motors Inc. was granted in May 2011. A second one, Bright Auto LLC, was granted in 2013 in Stow, according to Ohio Secretary of State records.  >> On DaytonDailyNews.com: Manhattan attack: Watch video of the coverage >> Who is Sayfullo Saipov, New York City terror attack suspect? A public records search also found that Saipov had an address listed from October through November 2015 at an Americana Drive apartment in Cuyahoga Falls. >> Josh Groban claims his dog saved him from New York City attack The Washington Post reported that Dilnoza Abdusamatova, 24, said Saipov stayed with her family in Cincinnati for his first two weeks in the country because their fathers were friends. She said he moved to Florida, started a trucking company there and got married before he cut off contact with them, the Post reported. Police shot Saipov after he jumped out of the truck with what turned out to be fake guns in each hand and yelled Allahu Akbar,” or “God is great” in Arabic.  >> Read more trending news  Six people were killed at the scene and two others died at a local hospital of the attack reported at 3:05 p.m. Nearly a dozen more suffered injuries that are described as not life-threatening. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called it a “cowardly act of terror.”  New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the attack appeared to be a “lone wolf” incident, reported at 3:05 p.m. at West and Chambers street near the World Trade Center and memorial. The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force will lead the investigation.
  • New York terror attack: Investigators examine Florida apartment complex listed as suspect's address
    New York terror attack: Investigators examine Florida apartment complex listed as suspect's address
    Investigators responded Tuesday to the Tampa apartment complex where New York terrorism suspect Sayfullo Saipov is believed to have lived at some point in the recent past. >> Watch the news report here >> Photos: Deadly New York City terror attack stuns Manhattan Saipov, 29, is accused of committing the deadliest terror attack in New York City since Sept. 11, 2001. >> Who is Sayfullo Saipov, New York City terror attack suspect? Investigators said he rented a truck from Home Depot and plowed through cyclists and pedestrians for several blocks, killing eight and injuring almost a dozen others, before crashing into a school bus in downtown Manhattan. >> 8 dead in ‘act of terror’ after driver crashes into people in Manhattan, mayor says Saipov reportedly got out of the truck armed with what appeared to be handguns and was shot by police. The guns turned out to be simulated weapons. Saipov was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive his gunshot wounds. A Florida driver’s license listing an address in Tampa was found on Saipov when he was taken into custody. >> New York City terror attack suspect has businesses in Ohio When WFTV went to the apartment complex that records listed as a residence of Saipov’s, neighbors said they did not recall seeing him there. The terror suspect is an Uzbekistan national who came to the United States in 2010, police said. >> Josh Groban claims his dog saved him from New York City attack Records show he has lived in Florida, Ohio and, recently, in New Jersey. Angelica Guzman, who lives in the Tampa apartment complex, said she was shocked to hear one of her current, or former, neighbors could have been involved in such a deadly attack. “It’s something that takes you by surprise,” she said. >> Read more trending news  Mohamed Solomon, who also lives in the complex, said he was devastated by the attack in New York. “It’s so bad, you know?” he said. “I feel it’s squeezing my heart, so that was very bad.”
  • New York City terror attack kills 8: Live updates
    New York City terror attack kills 8: Live updates
    A man in a rented truck slammed into people on a pedestrian and bicycle path in New York City on Tuesday afternoon, killing at least eight people and injuring 11 others, police said. >> Photos: Deadly New York City terror attack stuns Manhattan >> New York terror attack: Investigators examine Florida apartment complex listed as suspect's address >> New York City terror attack suspect has businesses in Ohio >> Josh Groban claims his dog saved him from New York City attack >> Read more trending news
  • Who is Sayfullo Saipov, New York City terror attack suspect?
    Who is Sayfullo Saipov, New York City terror attack suspect?
    Investigators have identified the man they believe drove a rented pickup truck onto a Manhattan bicycle path Tuesday, killing eight people and injuring 11 others in New York City's deadliest terror attack since Sept. 11, 2001. >> Photos: Deadly New York City terror attack stuns Manhattan >> New York terror attack: Investigators examine Florida apartment complex listed as suspect's address >> New York City terror attack suspect has businesses in Ohio >> Josh Groban claims his dog saved him from New York City attack >> New York City terror attack kills 8: Live updates Here's what we know about the suspect, 29-year-old Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov: >> Click here or scroll down for more
  • Retired fire chief rescued woman from car crash, then arrested
    Retired fire chief rescued woman from car crash, then arrested
    A retired Georgia fire chief was arrested for failing to remove his car while he rescued a woman from a crash, according to a traffic incident report from the Georgia State Patrol.  Retired Griffin Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Rick Rickerson parked his Toyota Tundra on the shoulder of a highway in Pike County on Oct. 10 and rushed to aid a woman whose car crashed and ran off the road, according to the report.  >> Read more trending news The woman was found slumped over and not breathing, so Rickerson moved her across the two front seats and rendered aid, according to the report. Thanks in part to Rickerson, the injured woman is alive and being treated at a rehabilitation center in McDonough, Georgia. She has a broken arm and cannot move her legs. She was hospitalized at Grady Memorial for weeks. WSB reported that the lifesaving event ended with Rickerson’s arrest.  As emergency services arrived on the scene, Rickerson was asked to move his truck so that personnel could assist with the woman’s injuries.  Rickerson refused three times, Sgt. R.S. Jeter noted in the report, telling the trooper: “I don’t care who you are. You can take me to jail, but I’m not moving my vehicle or leaving this patient right now.”  Rickerson told WSB another bystander moved his truck for him as he rendered aid, but that wasn’t the end of the situation.  Jeter said when he tried to reason with Rickerson again, he became “belligerent and kept talking over” the trooper.  Rickerson was arrested for obstruction of an officer “due to the fact that he consistently refused to remove his car from the roadway,” Jeter wrote in his report.  Rickerson, who has since bonded out of the Pike County jail, told WSB he is fighting the charges and doesn’t regret what he did.  “If I had to do it all over again, I wouldn’t change anything,” he said. “I would still take care of that patient.”
