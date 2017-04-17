A search is underway for a man suspected of shooting and killing an elderly man, then sharing a video of the slaying on Facebook.

Police in Cleveland, Ohio, have issued an aggravated murder warrant for 37-year-old Steve Stephens, who is accused of fatally shooting 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr. on Sunday in Cleveland.

Here's what we know about Stephens:

Description: Police described Stephens as a 6-foot-1, 244-pound black man with a bald head and full beard. He was last seen wearing a dark-striped polo shirt and driving a white, newer-model Ford Fusion with Ohio temporary tag E363630. Read more here.

Actual photo of Steve Stephens, homicide suspect's, actual vehicle. Please call 9-1-1 if seen. Plate not yet available. pic.twitter.com/hn8a8nQEAP — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) April 16, 2017

The video: Stephens recorded himself as the shooting unfolded, police said. The video shows the point-of-view of the shooter as he gets out of a vehicle and approaches an elderly man, later identified as Godwin, walking down the sidewalk carrying a plastic shopping bag.

The shooter says a woman’s name and asks Godwin to repeat it.

“She’s the reason that this is about to happen to you,” the shooter says.

The video then shows a handgun firing.

The victim can be seen lying motionless and bloody on the pavement before the suspect returns to the vehicle.

Other claims of crimes: In another video, Stephens claimed to have killed more than a dozen other people, but police said they have not found evidence of any other victims.

Whereabouts: The Dayton Daily News reports that Stephens was last seen south of Interstate 90 in the area of East 93rd in Cleveland.

Police say Stephens, who is considered armed and dangerous, may have left the state and are urging Pennsylvania, New York, Indiana and Michigan residents to be on the lookout. Anyone with information should call 911.

WOIO-TV reports that Stephens' most recent documented address was in Euclid, Ohio.

Employment: Stephens worked for a behavioral health agency, according to the Dayton Daily News.

A spokeswoman for Beech Brook, Stephens’ employer, said workers there are “shocked and horrified.”

"We hope and pray that he is arrested as soon as possible, and we hope and pray for a resolution quickly,” Nancy Kortemeyer told WOIO.