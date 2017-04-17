The elderly man who was shot and killed Sunday in a Facebook video has been identified.

Police said late Sunday that Steve Stephens shot and killed 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr. in Cleveland. In the video, Stephens reportedly said a woman’s name and asked Godwin to repeat it. “She’s the reason that this is about to happen to you,” he said as the older man tried to shield himself with a shopping bag.

Police have issued an aggravated murder warrant for Stephens, who is still at large. He is described as a bald man with a full beard, 6-foot-1 and 244 pounds. Anyone with information is urged to call 911.

Shanice Dunning, a reporter with WOIO-TV, spoke with Godwin’s family members earlier in the day, and they were distraught.

They described Godwin as “a good guy” who would “give you the shirt off his back."

“This man right here was a good man. ... It’s not real," said Godwin's son, Robert Godwin Jr.

“I feel like my heart is going to stop,” a woman, who wasn't identified, added in the video posted to Twitter.

Godwin's family said he spent Easter morning fishing.

Pictures of Godwin have since circulated on social media.

According to Cleveland.com, Godwin Jr. said he last saw his father Sunday morning when he came by to pick up basketball equipment for one of his other sons.

“He hugged my wife and me and said, ‘I’ll see you guys next time,'” Godwin Jr. said. “I said ‘OK, enjoy your Easter.'”

Godwin, a retired foundry worker, is survived by nine children, 14 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

