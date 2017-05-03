Woman claims to be Hillary Clinton after police chase

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. - A woman claimed to be Hillary Clinton after leading police on a chase that started in Maryland and ended in neighboring Pennsylvania, according to authorities.
Police in Maryland were pursuing 36-year-old Holly Donahoo, of Kentucky, who was suspected of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The chase continued along National Pike into Fayette County, where Pennsylvania State Police used spike strips to stop Donahoo.
Donahoo refused to get out of the car, so police had to force her out, authorities said. She was taken to a hospital, where she refused blood alcohol testing and kept identifying herself as Clinton, according to police.
Donahoo is facing nearly two dozen charges, including driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, fleeing or attempting to elude police, resisting arrest, false identification to a law enforcement officer and driving without a license.
