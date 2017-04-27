11-year-old saves mom after man attacks her with knife

An 11-year-old boy stopped a man who attacked his mother with a knife after the man burst into the family’s apartment Tuesday in New York, according to multiple reports.

Police told WABC that Brian Febus, 22, knocked on the family’s apartment door around 5 p.m. Tuesday and asked to use the bathroom. Police said a woman answered the door and refused his request, and Febus kicked his way through the front door and into the apartment.

The woman ran into the kitchen with her children, ages 11 and 4, and armed herself with a knife, WABC reported. Febus, however, grabbed the knife from her hands and turned it against her, police said.

Febus cut the woman’s hand and punched her several times while her children were in the apartment, according to News 12 The Bronx.

Meanwhile, the woman’s 11-year-old son called 911 to report the home invasion, WABC reported.

Febus tried to get the boy off the phone, but the boy armed himself with another knife, according to the news station. He stabbed Febus twice before the older man fled, WABC reported.

The woman and her son were taken to St. Barnabas Hospital with injuries that they suffered in the attack, according to News 12 The Bronx. Police told the news station that, by coincidence, Febus turned up at the same hospital for treatment of his own injuries.

He was arrested on burglary and assault charges.

Police said he was no stranger to authorities. Before his most recent arrest, Febus had been arrested 14 other times.