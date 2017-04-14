A young mother says someone who tried to kick in her door in Oceanway broke into an elderly woman’s home, tied her up and robbed her.

“My son was, like, 'Mommy what’s wrong with the door?'” said Shannon Falls.

Falls and her 4-year-old son came home and found out someone had tried to break into their home.

“Two huge footprints on my front door and there’s a big dent,” Falls said.

A woman and her child nearly victimized. The latest in a string of violent crime in Oceanway at 5:30 pic.twitter.com/dqSGbS3Use — Amber Krycka (@AmberANjax) April 14, 2017

TRENDING: Teen bitten by shark at Hanna Park in Jacksonville

That burglar didn’t break into Falls' home. But Falls told Action News Jax her elderly neighbor wasn’t as lucky.

“Broke into one of my neighbor’s house and tied her up and robbed her,” Falls said.

It’s the latest in a string of violent crime in Oceanway. In early February, a 50-year-old veteran opened his garage door and caught two men burglarizing his home. He was shot and killed. And not even a week later, an 82-year-old man was targeted, ransacked and robbed.

One Oceanway neighborhood reached out to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office for help. Just three weeks ago, JSO arrested 60 people for possession of meth, crack and other drugs. Five cars were seized along with $9,000 in cash.

“They are doing what they can,” said Tammy Warluft, a neighbor.

"Two large footprints on my front door." - this mother hasn't felt safe living in her own home. pic.twitter.com/Ikyxq8ElGJ — Amber Krycka (@AmberANjax) April 14, 2017

LOCAL NEWS: Woman killed after semi truck failed to stop on I-95 in St. Johns County

Action News Jax used JSO’s crime map and found that in a 1-mile radius in Oceanway, there were 529 robberies and burglaries during the first two months of the year. Since then, there have been 229. Neighbors said they don’t feel safe in their own homes.

“I haven’t been comfortable staying at my house the last couple of nights,” Falls said.

Neighbors said they are trying to do their part. Some have put up neighborhood crime watch signs and many have installed surveillance cameras. They say those measures have helped, but they have a long way to go.