News
Custodian finds loaded gun outside Clay County elementary school
Custodian finds loaded gun outside Clay County elementary school
Custodian finds loaded gun outside Clay County elementary school

By: Brittney Donovan
A school custodian found a loaded gun outside a Clay County elementary school, deputies said.

Shadowlawn Elementary School principal Nancy Crowder called deputies on May 26 after the custodian found the loaded gun in front of the school.

Crowder told deputies that the custodian brought her the weapon wrapped in a blanket.

Another custodian found a black holster on the marquee in front of the school.

Deputies said there were several scratches on the gun, which indicated it may have been dropped or thrown onto the concrete.

The gun, holster and nine 9mm rounds were submitted into evidence, deputies said.

  • Father upset after finding camera hidden in daughter’s college bathroom
    Father upset after finding camera hidden in daughter’s college bathroom
    A father is upset after he discovered that a camera was hidden in his 21-year-old daughter’s bathroom in her apartment in Norman, Oklahoma, near the University of Oklahoma.  KFOR reported that John Christopher was helping his daughter, who is a student at the  move into an apartment, and her boyfriend, Jeremy Caudill, saw the camera.  >> Read more trending news “I came in here to use the restroom standing right here, and for whatever reason, I just happened to look up,” Caudill said. “And here was a bunch of masking tape.” “What we need to realize in this day and age, it's a $50 camera. It's light and dark images, recorded. It's Wi-Fi. They don't have to be there. This is the kind of technology that's out there, and it's very easy to stick in a vent,” Christopher said. Christopher plans to move his daughter out of the apartment complex, called The Avenue at Norman Apartments. The camera has been turned over to the Norman Police Department for investigating. “We have not received any other reports of something similar anywhere here in Norman. This is a new one for us but we are actively looking into it and hope to find some answers pretty quickly,” Norman Police Department  spokeswoman Sarah Jensen said. Anne White, the regional manager at Greystar Student Living, which owns The Avenue, told KFOR on Tuesday that her team is “stunned” and “will definitely provide a hotel for the night.” Christopher is still upset about the discovery. “You have this vision of your daughter being posted everywhere on the internet, so I'm still freaked out about that,” he said.
  • Before the Storm:  Prepare for 2017 Hurricane Season 
    Before the Storm:  Prepare for 2017 Hurricane Season 
    As the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season gets underway we learned from Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly that Hurricane Matthew cost the United States $15 billion.  “The cost of these dangerous storms can be astronomical”, Kelly said at the National Hurricane Center in Miami.  Northeast Florida was greatly impacted by Matthew in early October 2016, and the lessons learned from the experience were covered in-depth by a panel of experts during our annual hurricane preparedness broadcast.  LISTEN TO THE FULL BROADCAST HERE “Before the Storm” featured Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh, Duval Emergency Manager Steve Woodard, Clay Emergency Manager John Ward, St. Johns Emergency Manager Linda Stoughton, and Baker County Emergency Manager Billy Estep.  Each of the managers highlighted the importance of preparation, knowing your evacuation route, and having a disaster supply kit fully stocked. 
  • Jacksonville gang leader sentenced on federal weapons charge 
    Jacksonville gang leader sentenced on federal weapons charge 
    He’s identified as the founder of the gang “Cut Throat Committee”, which operates throughout Florida’s prison system.  Maurice Mitchell of Jacksonville has been sentenced to ten years in federal prison for possessing a firearm after having been convicted of a felony. Mitchell, 32, was arrested in February 2016 following a high-speed chase by Jacksonville police.  A patrol officer attempted to stop the minivan Mitchell was driving in the Lackawanna area when he observed signs of intoxication. The minivan crashed into a tree and Mitchell took off on foot.  He was arrested a short time later by a second officer who found Mitchell hiding under an SUV in a parking lot.  As officers searched the minivan they found a firearm on the dashboard.  Because Mitchell is a convicted felon he is not allowed to have a firearm or ammunition.  According to federal prosecutors, Mitchell had also attempted to obstruct justice by paying a third party to falsely testify on his behalf and by attempting to intimidate a witness during trial.  
  • Who is Karen Handel?
    Who is Karen Handel?
    Karen Handel won a spot in the 6th Congressional District runoff on June 20 by capturing 19.8 percent of the vote to take second place in a field of 18 candidates.  As the first Republican to serve as Georgia secretary of state, Handel had the highest name recognition among the special election’s 11 Republicans hopefuls, and she was able to finish among the top GOP candidates in fundraising by taking in about $463,000 ahead of the April 18 election.  National leaders in both major parties agreed the Georgia race is a prime test run for the 2018 election cycle, because the affluent, well-educated district is replete with the kind of voters Democrats must win over to have any chance at reclaiming a House majority and winning more governor's races. >> Read more trending news  Handel promised to cut spending, repeal Obamacare and reduce regulations when she announced her candidacy in the 6th Congressional District special election.  While she held President Donald Trump at arm’s length leading up to the initial election, she has embraced the president since gaining a spot in the runoff. He, in turn, participated in a fundraiser for her campaign late last month while he was in Atlanta for the National Rifle Association convention.  With the special election gaining national attention, the national GOP is using all of its resources to make sure Handel wins the seat. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan came to Atlanta to show his support for Handel. Vice President Mike Pence is also slated to come to Atlanta in June to stump for Handel. A political action committee backed by Ryan funneled more than $2 million into attacks on Ossoff, mostly tying him to national Democrats such as House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi. Handel, meanwhile, called Ossoff Pelosi's 'hand-picked' candidate. Pelosi remains an unpopular figure in the district, which includes GOP-leaning territory in three metro Atlanta counties: Cobb, Fulton and DeKalb. Throughout her campaign, Handel has worked to gain the support of past rivals from previous campaigns.  Handel narrowly lost a battle for the GOP nomination for governor in 2010. She was the top vote-getter in the primary but lost the runoff to Nathan Deal. In 2014, she ran for an open U.S. Senate seat but finished in third place in the Republican primary.  In between those races, she served a short stint in a leadership role with the Susan G. Komen for the Cure Foundation before resigning when it reversed its decision to cut ties with the abortion rights group Planned Parenthood.  Her resume also includes leading the Fulton County Commission as its chairwoman; working in the office of Marilyn Quayle, the wife of then-Vice President Dan Quayle; and serving as deputy chief of staff to then-Gov. Sonny Perdue.  A financial disclosure shows that Handel has more than $300,000 in assets, mostly from several investment accounts and mutual funds. She said her consulting firm, Handel Strategy Group, earned about $10,000 last year and is worth between $15,000 and $50,000. Another firm owned by her husband, Steve, the text-messaging service TextGov, is valued at less than $50,000. The Associated Press and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this article.
  • Karen Handel, Jon Ossoff to debate live on WSB-TV
    Karen Handel, Jon Ossoff to debate live on WSB-TV
    WSB-TV will be hosting a live prime-time debate involving the high-profile race for Georgia’s 6th Congressional District. The Republican candidate, Karen Handel, and Democratic candidate, Jon Ossoff, have agreed to participate in the only scheduled live televised debate. WSB-TV anchor Justin Farmer will be the debate moderator. The panel will include Greg Bluestein, from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Condace Pressley, from News 95.5/AM750, and Richard Elliot, from WSB-TV. The debate will take place Tuesday, June 6, from 8 to 9 p.m. The debate will air LIVE on WSB-TV and will be livestreamed on WSBTV.com and the official WSB-TV Facebook page. >> Read more trending news CANDIDATES Tom Price vacated the seat when he became secretary of U.S. Health and Human Services for the Trump administration. In the 6th Congressional District special election on April 18, Ossoff fell just short of the majority needed for an outright victory. He drew 48.1 percent of the vote, earning a spot in the runoff. Handel won a spot in the runoff by capturing 19.8 percent of the vote, taking second place in a field of 18 candidates. BACKGROUND Democrats are aiming for a major upset in the June 20 election in Atlanta's traditionally conservative suburbs. Both parties have hired field workers and are spending millions on advertising in a campaign considered a barometer of voters' stance on President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans. Trump narrowly won the 6th District over Hillary Clinton in November but underperformed Price. EARLY VOTING Early voting began Tuesday in the GOP-leaning 6th Congressional District that stretches across greater Atlanta's northern suburbs. The race could be Democrats' best shot at picking up a Republican seat ahead of the 2018 midterm elections. Republicans have won special elections already in Kansas and Montana. Early polling locations will be open through June 16. A Handel aide said the Republican candidate will vote when regular polls open June 20. Ossoff cannot cast a ballot at all because he doesn't live in the district.
