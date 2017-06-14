‘Dangerous' Georgia inmates stole another vehicle, authorities say

Two Georgia inmates described as "dangerous beyond description" and wanted in connection with the deaths of two guards on a prison bus remained on the run early Wednesday as reward money for information leading to their arrests continued to grow.

Authorities said Donnie Russell Rowe, serving life without parole, and Ricky Dubose, who has prominent tattoos on his face and neck, were spotted twice on Tuesday after they overpowered, disarmed and killed Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt. Curtis Billue as the guards drove 33 inmates between prisons.

Authorities say the duo are now in white, 2008 Ford F-250, BCX 5372, standard cab with a dent in the right rear quarter panel and tool boxes down both sides has been positively linked to the escapee/murder suspects.

The vehicle was taken from Morgan County in the Seven Islands Road area.

Their escape after carjacking a driver who happened to pull up behind the bus on a rural highway set off a massive manhunt involving local, state and federal officers, Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sill said.

"We are still desperately looking for these two individuals. They are armed with 9 mm pistols that were taken from these correctional officers. They are dangerous beyond description. If anyone sees them or comes into contact, they need to call 911 immediately," the sheriff said.

Sills was emotional during a news conference as he described the scene.

"I saw two brutally murdered corrections officers, that's what I saw," he said. "I have their blood on my shoes."

He urged the two to turn themselves in. "They need to surrender before we find 'em," Sills said.

The two got a head start by taking and tossing the Honda driver's cell phone and leaving the other 31 prisoners locked inside the bus, Sills said.

"My biggest worry is they're going to kill somebody else," Sills said.

Later Tuesday, the manhunt shifted about 25 miles to the north to the city of Madison, where Sills said the two men burglarized a house and then two men fitting their descriptions were reportedly seen in a Family Dollar store less than a mile away. Authorities had no further signs of the inmates and had no reason to believe they had split up, Sills said.