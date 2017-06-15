Deadly accident on I-95 shuts down northbound lanes

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating an accident they believe involved a pedestrian and vehicle on I-95 after the Dunn Avenue exit.

All northbound lanes are closed due to the investigation according to FHP.

FHP Sgt. Dylan Bryan told Action News Jax it is unknown at this time why the person was in the roadway.

Action News Jax reporter Christy Turner is at the scene.

Taking a flight this morning! Leave early!!! https://t.co/0X2tcW1JOB — Romney Smith (@RomneyANjax) June 15, 2017

Traffic being diverted onto Dunn. 95 NB closed because of a fatal crash. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/aAKZ2hA2SH — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) June 15, 2017

I haven't been able to get a look at the crash. An officer told me it's the worst crash she's seen in her 21 years. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/BI1ObqupNu — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) June 15, 2017

Crews are putting up more cones. 95NB traffic is being diverted onto Dunn Ave. Slow going. @ActionNewsJax @ActionTraffic pic.twitter.com/2a2oZC3WnP — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) June 15, 2017

A pedestrian is hit & killed on I-95/Dunn Ave @ActionNewsJax has team coverage on FOX 30 w @ActionTraffic @ChristyANJax pic.twitter.com/1vzjCkhvQk — Romney Smith (@RomneyANjax) June 15, 2017