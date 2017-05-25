Putnam County deputies are investigating after a bystander was killed during an attempted robbery at an internet cafe on Thursday.

According to officials, Derwin Eugene Davis of Daytona was shot in the leg during the apparent attempted robbery at Rosie's Cyberspace on Highway 17.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies said the attempted robbery appeared to have happened in the parking lot then spilled into the business, where Davis was shot.

Deputies said Davis was a patron of the business and was not involved in the attempted robbery.

Deputies do not have anyone in custody after the shooting.

They are asking anyone with information about the robbery to call the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office at 386-329-0801.

You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477).

Putnam sheriffs office says Derwin Davis has died after being shot at Rosie's in Putnam County

