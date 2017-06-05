Deputies: 5 dead in Orlando workplace shooting

A disgruntled former employee shot and killed five people then killed himself at an Orlando business on Monday, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were called to Fiamma Inc. on Forsyth Road shortly after 8 a.m., deputies said.

Three men and one woman were killed after a 45-year-old man came to the business and began shooting.

Another man died at the hospital after he was shot at the business.

Four dead at scene of business. One victim died at hospital. Shooter killed himself. Suspect 45 years old. Disgruntled former employee — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 5, 2017

Seven people who were inside the business when the man began shooting survived, officials said. They were not hurt.

Deputies said the shooter was fired from the business in April 2017. Deputies are expected to release his identity at a 1 p.m. press conference.

He came to the business armed with a gun and knife, officials said.

OCSO on shooting scene w/ multiple fatalities. Situation contained, Now investigating tragic incident & will soon have accurate information — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 5, 2017

BREAKING: Sources tell @WFTV the shooter is dead. Four victims have been killed. Updates right now on @WFTV. — WFTV Eyewitness News (@WFTV) June 5, 2017

The shooting was reported shortly after 8 a.m.

The FBI is on scene investigating, WFTV said.

Fiamma Inc. is an RV awning manufacturer, according to its website.

There were multiple witnesses to the shooting. Ocso trying to figure out why shooter killed at least 4. @WFTV — Shannon Butler (@SButlerWFTV) June 5, 2017

Gov. Rick Scott released a statement about the shooting:

Over the past year, the Orlando community has been challenged like never before. I have been briefed by our law enforcement officials on this tragic incident and Ann and I are praying for the families who lost loved ones today. I ask all Floridians to pray for the families impacted by this senseless act of violence. I will remain in contact with the Orlando law enforcement community throughout the day as more information is made available.”

OCSO working shooting scene that has stabilized. Multiple fatalities. Situation contained. Sheriff will brief as soon as info is accurate. — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 5, 2017

JUST IN: per @ABC the FBI is now on scene of shooting in Winter Park: https://t.co/IV9ZEFVKu2 LIVE: https://t.co/f6f4yrOOiI pic.twitter.com/Ry0eaml6Hr — WFTV Eyewitness News (@WFTV) June 5, 2017

Sheriff: we are all on heightened alert from the tragic incidents across the globe. We cannot connect this incident to any global terrorism. — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 5, 2017