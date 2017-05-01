A Clay County man was arrested after he threatened several of his coworkers with a shotgun on Saturday, deputies said.

Several coworkers told deputies that 63-year-old Charles Carter came out of his trailer at A1 Towing with a shotgun and threatened to kill them.

According to an arrest report, one of the victims had her car towed to the yard on Joe Johns Road.

When they got to the tow yard, four people who all work at the yard told deputies that Carter cocked the shotgun and threatened to kill them if they did not leave the yard.

One coworker told deputies that Carter has mood swings and has threatened violence in the past.

Deputies said Carter was slurring his speech and smelled like alcohol when they spoke with him.

He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

His bond was set at $75,000.