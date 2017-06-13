Deputies: St. Johns County man chokes K-9 during pursuit

A St. Johns County man was arrested after he choked a K-9 unit during a pursuit on Sunday, according to deputies.

St. Johns County deputies located Christopher Nolan, 40, at St. Augustine Tire and Service on State Road 207 after they were called about a domestic dispute.

Deputies said Nolan got into a fight with the mother of his child.

They tracked him to the auto shop and he fled on foot when he saw deputies, according to a police report.

Nolan crawled through an opening in the fence to a storage facility next to the shop and climbed on top of a storage container, deputies said.

Deputies said they told him to come down and he refused.

A deputy and his patrol service dog K-9 Gambit began climbing the storage container when Nolan jumped off.

He jumped over a 6-foot chain link fence and onto the baseball fields at St. Joseph Academy Catholic High School, according to the police report.

After a short chase, K-9 Gambit took Nolan to the ground and Nolan began to choke him, deputies said.

He also tried to hit and kick several deputies while they handcuffed him, the report said.

Deputies said they had to use physical force to restrain Nolan, who was then taken to Flagler Hospital for evaluation.

He was uncooperative as physicians tried to treat his injuries and told deputies "I will kick all your guy's (expletive) if you take me out of these handcuffs," deputies said.

He also said he would choke K-9 Gambit again, according to the police report.

Gambit wasn't injured, police said.

Nolan is charged with resisting an officer with violence, larceny, battery, hit and run, trespassing and public order crimes against a service animal.