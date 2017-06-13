Deputies: Orange Park teens arrested after breaking into poker room

STORY: Fiancée says man who allegedly shot Jacksonville father a 'homicidal maniac'

Three Jacksonville-area teenagers face felony charges after they were caught breaking into the vacant BestBet poker room on Race Track Road, a St. Johns County Sheriff's report said.

The teens, all females, were trapped after a BestBet executive locked the surrounding gate with them inside, the police report said.

The incident happened in the early morning hours of June 10. Two of the girls, listed as living in Orange Park, are sisters. The third teen has a Fleming Island address.

The girls' Honda was trapped after they drove down Race Track Road and entered the parking lot of the building. The BestBet executive followed them in an attempt to get a tag number, but the Honda made a u-turn and drove into the parking lot.

The teens were unable to escape because the executive closed the gate before they could drive back out onto Race Track Road.

The girls, who had initially parked outside the gate, noticed the BestBet employee's car when they attempted to flee the building.

The employee called the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office, who arrived and arrested the three girls.

One of the teens told police that they were inside the massive building, vacant since 2012. They had spray-painted inside and attempted to gain access to the roof but failed, police said.

The three teens also took photos inside the building and broke glass, police said.

The BestBest executive told police he thought more people were inside the building, but only the three teens were arrested.

The girls' father had to come to the sceneto get his daughter's car, the report said.