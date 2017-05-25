Deputies: Person shot at Putnam County internet cafe

Putnam County Police are investigating a shooting on Highway 17 in Putnam County at an internet cafe.

According to officials a man was shot in the leg and transported to a hospital.

Deputies haven't released any suspect information.

Action News Jax learned of police activity in the area and have been on the scene since 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

FDLE is on scene. Sheriff's Office isn't sure if the shooting stemmed from an argument or if this was a botched robbery. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/rVzGHufKbp — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) May 25, 2017

Putnam County Sheriff's Office says a man was shot in the leg at Rosie's Cyberspace on Highway 17. @ActionNewsJax — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) May 25, 2017

#BREAKINGNEWS #PutnamCounty Sheriff's office saying a man was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital. — Romney Smith (@RomneyANjax) May 25, 2017

#BREAKINGNEWS #PutnamCounty Officials aren't sure if it is a botched robbery or a disagreement. He was inside an internet cafe at the time. — Romney Smith (@RomneyANjax) May 25, 2017

#BREAKINGNEWS #PutnamCounty Deputies are conducting interviews right now. Another person showed up with an non gunshot injury to the head — Romney Smith (@RomneyANjax) May 25, 2017

#BREAKINGNEWS #PutnamCounty That person arrived at hospital and staff alerted police and connected the two. More to come on the shooting. — Romney Smith (@RomneyANjax) May 25, 2017

Police activity in Palatka. Waiting on an 8 a.m. briefing. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/EjTwA7wbTW — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) May 25, 2017