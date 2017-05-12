LATEST: Corrine Brown's testimony could lead to harsher sentence, her attorney says | A closer look at Corrine Brown's 4 not guilty verdicts

One day after deciding the fate of former Rep. Corrine Brown, members of the jury are getting back to their lives and slowly starting to talk about the trial.

The jurors spent three weeks away from work as they listened to testimony and deliberated on the 22 counts Brown faced in the federal fraud trial.

The jury found Brown guilty of 18 of the 22 counts.

Action News Jax Paige Kelton spoke with two jurors and the family members of two others Friday.

While most jurors said they aren't yet ready to talk about the trial on camera, one juror told Action News Jax about the comment that juror 13 made that ultimately led to his dismissal.

The juror said God told him Corrine Brown was innocent, the juror told Action News Jax.

The comment was upsetting to other jurors, and that they thought his comments were not normal.

The juror told Action News Jax that the dismissed man was not menacing but was very talkative.

Judge Corrigan said during a hearing that the comments made another juror so uncomfortable that the juror called a court officer in the middle of night to report it.

Wednesday morning, a hearing was called and Corrigan replaced that juror who talked about God with an alternate.

The alternate juror told Action News Jax that he’s not yet ready to talk.