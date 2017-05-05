Dozens of dead roaches close Orange Park Thai restaurant

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Four restaurants were shut down this week, and two restaurants in Orange Park were closed for more than 24 hours.
A health inspector saw 14 live roaches, more than 85 dead roaches and a blackish-green mold inside the ice machine at Thai Garden Restaurant. The restaurant was temporarily shut down for three days before passing an inspection and reopening.
At Sorbello’s in Orange Park, a health inspector counted 10 live roaches and more than 100 dead roaches. The inspector noted four cold food items, including ricotta cheese and cannoli cream, were held too warm. The restaurant was closed for two days before passing a health inspection and reopening.
At Abuelita’s Cuisine in Lake City, a health inspector noted six live roaches, saw raw eggs stored over cooked beef, which was corrected on site, and witnessed an employee crack eggs before handling ready-to-eat food. That action was discussed with the employee and manager. Abuelita’s Cuisine was temporarily shut down.
Buddha’s Belly Royal Thai Cuisine in Jacksonville Beach was shut down for having 14 live roaches, a dead bug in the clean utensils and raw chicken held over cooked chicken. It was temporarily shut down
Clean Plate Awards:
1 Foxy Lady Cafe & Catering
1850 Emerson St., Jacksonville
GC Services
4019 Woodcock Drive, Jacksonville
Savor Jacksonville Arena Club
300 A. Philip Randolph Blvd., Jacksonville
Stand 111
300 A. Philip Randolph Blvd., Jacksonville
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself