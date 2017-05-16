JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman accused of running a red light and killing a Sandalwood High School student pled not guilty to vehicular homicide.

Police say Tara Thrift, 40, ran a red light at the intersection of St. Johns Bluff and Beach Boulevard on December 1st, 2016 and hit three cars, killing an 18-year-old.

“He was like my brother,” said Ela Kantarevica a relative of the victim Denny Gravhovic.

It’s been nearly six months since 18 year old Gravhovic was killed at the busy intersection..

“There will never be anyone that was as amazing as he was,” said friend Adna Dolic.

“It all happened too fast,” according to Amiyha Bailey-Fernandez who was in the car with Grahovic heading to school when police say they were hit by Thrift. “I love you Denny.”

Investigators says Thrift smashed two other cars.

Gravhovic had tweeted two hours before he died: “Seatbelt warnings are smart for cars. You could just be driving and someone else could be the dumbass. Be safe.”

The arrest warrant says quote, “Thrift appeared to have full control of her vehicle, however it appeared she was intentionally driving her vehicle to cause a crash, which was the final result.”

The report also says Thrift was speeding and ran two previous red lights, but Thrift says she’s not guilty.

“She took away little Denny from us,” says Dolic.

Family and friends say they are angry that Thrift is not taking responsibility.

“She took someone close away from us,” says Kantarevic.

Thrift will be back in court on June 22nd for her next appearance.