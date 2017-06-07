A man was cited after a 3-car crash involving two semi trucks on I-95 in St. Johns County on Wednesday.

Troopers said 79-year-old Jose Cordero of Port St. Lucie was driving his Hyundai Elantra too fast for conditions when he tried to pass a semi truck near the U.S. 1 exit.

Cordero lost control and swerved into the center southbound lane in front of the semi, troopers said.

The Elantra hit the semi, crashed into the guardrail in the median and drove into the northbound lanes of I-95, where it hit a second semi traveling northbound, troopers said.

The crash shut down 95 northbound for approximately three hours.

Cordero and truck driver Christopher Nolan, 64 of Sebastian, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The other semi truck driver, 57-year-old David McPheeters of Indiana, was not injured in the crash.

Troopers cited Cordero for driving too fast for conditions.

Traffic on 95 north by mile marker 299 is a mess #firstalertwx #anjaxbreaking pic.twitter.com/HEWIpOcjur — Deanna Bettineschi (@DeannaANjax) June 7, 2017