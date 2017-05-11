LATEST: More evacuations Thursday as West Mims fire continues to burn
Health officials in several of our local counties are warning people to protect their families from smoke from the West Mims wildfire.
The West Mims fire is 12 percent contained. It has burned more than 144,000 acres.
#Update: Right now 711 people working #WestMimsFire. Currently 144,073 acres, 12% contained @actionnewsjax— Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) May 11, 2017
Smoke is so bad in Duval on Thursday that school officials have canceled all outdoor and after-school activities.
To protect the health of our students teachers and coaches DCPS is canceling all outdoor activities during and after school today— Nikolai Vitti (@Dr_Vitti) May 11, 2017
The Florida Department of Health in Duval County wants people to take precaution when in areas affected heavily by smoke.
Officials said the smoke can cause scratchy throats or irritated eyes and noses. Smoke can also worsen asthma and other chronic lung or heart conditions.
Health officials said people can protect their families in several ways:
- Pay attention to local air quality reports, news coverage or health warnings related to smoke.
- Avoid prolonged outdoor activities. This is especially important for children and persons with pre-existing medical conditions.
- Keep indoor air as clean as possible. Stay indoors and run your air conditioner, if you have one. Keep windows and doors closed as much as possible. Keep the fresh air intake closed and the filter clean to prevent bringing additional smoke inside. For best results, run the air conditioning with recirculated air. If you do not have an air conditioner, staying inside with the windows closed maybe dangerous in extremely hot weather. In these cases, seek alternative shelter.
- Avoid activities that increase indoor pollution. When smoke levels are high, try to avoid using anything that burns, such as wood fireplaces, gas logs, gas stoves and candles. Do not vacuum, which stirs up particles already inside your home. Do not smoke.
- Follow your doctor’s advice about taking medicines and following the individual asthma management care plan if you or a loved one has asthma or other lung disease. Call your doctor if symptoms worsen.
- If you have to be outside being prepared is key. Be mindful of the air quality conditions where you will be spending time outdoors. Stay tuned into special advisory warnings for the area. Note that wearing a special N95 or P100 respirator mask can help protect you against fine particles found in smoke. Paper or surgical masks are not effective in preventing inhalation of smoke.
- Pets can experience eye, respiratory tracts, skin and other body systems irritates. Keep pets indoors as much as possible during this time. Call your veterinarian if your pet experiences any symptoms.
- It is important to use caution if you are working, driving or recreating outdoors during the evening and overnight hours to avoid excessive intake of smoke pollutants. Staying indoors is advised during this time.
Nassau County health officials are also warning people to take precautions to stay safe from the smoke.
Smoke from the #WestMimsFire will be pushing air quality into the "Moderate to Unhealthy" range in our region. Make healthy choices! pic.twitter.com/TDJPI08J1z— NassauEM (@NassauEM) May 11, 2017
Mayor Lenny Curry and Jacksonville fire rescue officials held a 10:30 a.m. press conference about the West Mims fire and its potential impact on Jacksonville.
A burn ban in Duval County was extended to restrict bonfires, campfires and other ceremonial fires until June 1 or until weather conditions improve.
Just announced: Burn ban extended to restrict bonfires, campfires, & other ceremonial fires through 6/1, or until weather conditions improve pic.twitter.com/fbW5Buni2a— City of Jacksonville (@CityofJax) May 11, 2017
Periscope at 10:30 a.m: @lennycurry will join JFRD reps to share info about the West Mims fires & the potential impact on Jax. #JaxReady pic.twitter.com/W9oFcJtjWV— City of Jacksonville (@CityofJax) May 11, 2017
