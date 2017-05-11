Smoke from the West Mims Fire is keeping children at day cares across the Jacksonville area inside on Thursday.

Action News Jax's Deanna Bettineschi spoke with Bartram Academy teachers about what they are having to do differently in the classroom because of the smoke.

Teachers said they usually have their children on the playground several times throughout the day. But because of the smoke, teachers have kept them inside and focusing on different activities.

The Duval County Public Schools announced Thursday morning that all outdoor activities for the day and after-school activities are canceled because of smoke and ash from the West Mims fire.

Assistant teacher Brittnee Williams said the teachers have pre-plans for activities for different kinds of weather.

"We do offer things inside like mind gym. Today we did more arts and crafts because of Mother's Day coming up," Williams said.

She said teachers also check for warnings from both Duval and St. Johns school systems. "We did have something pop up from Duval County school system," she said. "If we do have something like that, we do have to follow them and keep them inside."

Williams said teachers will monitor the smoke and decide what's best for the children on a day-to-day basis. She said they're also collecting food and supplies for the firefighters battling the West Mims Fire.

Donations can be taken to the front office and will be delivered to those in need.