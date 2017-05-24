Listen Live
Education
Dozens of seniors barred from graduation ceremonies after ‘dangerous’ prank
Dozens of seniors barred from graduation ceremonies after ‘dangerous’ prank

Dozens of seniors barred from graduation ceremonies after ‘dangerous’ prank
Dozens of seniors barred from graduation ceremonies after ‘dangerous’ prank

By: Steve Burns The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. -  Dozens of Middle Georgia high school seniors won’t be able to attend their graduation ceremonies, after they participated in a “dangerous and unsafe” prank, school officials said.  

The 35 Baldwin High School seniors met in the parking lot of the Milledgeville school before classes Thursday, wearing black clothes and white masks, the Macon Telegraph reported.  

The students sprayed water guns and threw water balloons in the cafeteria and nearby hallway, the newspaper reported.  

Schools Superintendent Noris Price said in a statement the incident “created a very dangerous and unsafe situation.”  

Two other students suffered panic attacks, and paramedics had to be called to help one of them, school spokesman Byron Wellman said.  

The students will still receive their diplomas and any honors they’ve earned, officials said.

VIEW COMMENTS

