Education
Google reveals America’s most misspelled words
Google reveals America’s most misspelled words

By: Sarah Elsesser, Palm Beach Post
Some words prove trickier to spell compared to others, and now Google is showing exactly which words those are. 

On Tuesday, Google Trends released a graphic that shows America’s most misspelled words by state based on how many times people searched the phrase “how to spell.” 

The Latest News Headlines

  • Ohio pilot, wife died from powerful animal tranquilizer, cocaine mixture
    Ohio pilot, wife died from powerful animal tranquilizer, cocaine mixture
        A Spirit Airlines pilot and his wife died of an overdose of cocaine and carfentanil, a drug so powerful its primary use is to tranquilize rhinos and elephants, the coroner’s office in Montgomery County, Ohio confirmed on Tuesday.  Brian Halye, 36, and Courtney Halye, 34, were found dead in their Dayton-area home in March by their four children, who called police.  >> Read more trending news The toxicology results confirm what the coroner’s office had previously hinted at: the commercial passenger airline pilot died of an accidental drug overdose.  The deaths came a week after Brian Halye’s last flight, prompting criticism of the random system used to test pilots.  Local health officials say the results are consistent with an increasing pattern of people using extremely powerful drugs, and combining potent opioids like fentanyl and carfentanil with cocaine and other drugs. The autopsy does not make clear if the Halyes knew the cocaine they were taking contained carfentanil — a synthetic opioid 100 times stronger than fentanyl and 1,000 times more powerful than morphine.  It does indicate, however, that both Halyes took the drug by injection. Courtney Halye had needle puncture marks on her right thigh and left wrist, the report shows, while Brian Halye had a single needle puncture mark on his right arm.  >> Related: Spirit Airlines pilot overdose raises safety questions  Intentionally injecting cocaine into the body with morphine, heroin or other drugs is known as a “speedball.” The powerful concoction has killed celebrities, including former Saturday Night Live star John Belushi more than three decades ago.  Earlier this month, Hamilton County Coroner Dr. Lakshmi Sammarco warned Cincinnati-area cocaine users that their stashes could be cut with fentanyl or heroin without their knowledge, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported. Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner Dr. Thomas Gilson last week told a U.S. Senate subcommittee that he believed drug dealers may be mixing cocaine and fentanyl as a way to increase opioid addiction in the black community, according to The (Cleveland) Plain Dealer. Read more here.
  • Comey expected to testify about Trump conversations: report
    Comey expected to testify about Trump conversations: report
    Former FBI director James Comey could publicly testify as soon as next week about his interactions with President Donald Trump in the wake of reports that the president tried to influence the bureau’s investigation into ties between Trump and his advisers and Russia, according to CNN. >> Read more trending news The news outlet reported that Comey is expected to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee, one of multiple groups investigating Trump-Russia ties. >> Related: Senate Intelligence Committee requests Comey memos
  • 65-year-old woman scammed, gives life savings to fake pastor, police say
    65-year-old woman scammed, gives life savings to fake pastor, police say
    A retired nanny has lost her life savings after falling victim to an alleged scammer and she doesn’t expect to see any of her money again. Dorothy Edge was approached by a woman who claimed her visa was set to expire and that she needed money to return to South Africa. She also told Edge that she wanted to donate $100,000 from a large inheritance, but couldn’t take the money to South Africa, asking Edge to donate the money for her, WPIX reported. >> Read more trending news  But the unidentified woman wanted to make sure that Edge had money of her own so she wouldn’t take the woman’s.  The the alleged fake pastor stepped in with bible in hand, saying that he would also donate,flashing cash to “reassure” the woman that he wasn’t taking her money, WPIX reported. Edge then went to her home to get $28,000 -- which was her life-savings -- and returned to the pair. The pastor and the woman said they wanted to bless the cash so she handed it to them. They handed back a bag; she thought contained her money, but in reality held shredded newspapers. Police are looking to identify the pair. Edge told WPIX that she’s angry at herself because she handed the money to the alleged scammers.
  • Manuel Noriega, former Panamanian dictator, dead at 83
    Manuel Noriega, former Panamanian dictator, dead at 83
    Former Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega has died at age 83, multiple news outlets, including TVN and Telemetro, reported early Tuesday. >> PHOTOS: Notable deaths 2017 >> Read more trending news >> Click here or scroll down for more
  • VA Secretary says Congress must help fix “broken” system for veterans
    VA Secretary says Congress must help fix “broken” system for veterans
    Despite previous efforts to overhaul operations at veterans health facilities nationwide, VA Secretary David Shulkin said Wednesday that the Congress needs to quickly step in again to insure that veterans can swiftly get the medical care they need, and to insure that poor performing employees can be drummed out the VA when necessary. “Our accountability processes are clearly broken,” Shulkin said in the White House Briefing Room, rattling off examples for reporters. “We have to wait more than a month to fire a psychiatrist, who was caught on camera watching pornography, using his Ipad while seeing a veteran,” Shulkin added. “Just last week, we were forced to take back an employee after they were convicted no more than three times for DUI and had served a 60 day jail sentence,” the VA Secretary continued. State of the V.A.: Sec David Shulkin says employee accountability at the VA is 'broken.' Dept must wait 1 month to discipline employees. — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) May 31, 2017 Shulkin outlined 13 areas of what he described as “significant risk” inside the VA, which he says must be addressed to improve overall medical care for veterans. 1. ACCESS – Still too many vets waiting too long for appointments 2. PAYING PROVIDERS – Takes too long to pay private sector doctors for VA services 3. COMMUNITY CARE – Too many health claims are getting rejected 4. QUALITY OF CARE – Still too many examples of health care troubles 5. DISABILITY CLAIMS – Takes too long to process claims by vets 6. IT – Old legacy systems contribute to excess wait times 7. CAPITAL ASSETS – VA needs $18 billion to fix facilities in disrepair 8. CONSTRUCTION – Red tape delaying needed VA construction projects 9. ACCOUNTABILITY – Need new laws from Congress to be able to fire poor performing VA workers 10. STAFFING – Takes way too long to find new nurses, doctors and other medical professionals 11. BUREAUCRACY – Using hiring freeze to try to reduce VA personnel overhead 12. WASTE, FRAUD & ABUSE – Need better systems to prevent loss of taxpayer dollars 13. VETERANS SUICIDE – Despite attention, too many vets taking their own lives Next week, the Senate is taking up a bill that would give more power to the VA to get rid of workers. 1,300 disciplinary actions against VA workers are halted, Shulkin says. Plugs the VA Accountability leg going for vote next week — Nikki Wentling (@nikkiwentling) May 31, 2017 “We need new accountability legislation, and we need that now,” Shulkin said.
The Latest News Videos

