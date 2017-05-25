Listen Live
Education
Police called after adults brawl at kindergarten graduation
Close

Police called after adults brawl at kindergarten graduation

Police called after adults brawl at kindergarten graduation
Photo Credit: George/Getty Images

Police called after adults brawl at kindergarten graduation

By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: George/Getty Images

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -  A fight broke out at an elementary school graduation ceremony in New Mexico Wednesday, but no kids were involved.

A scuffle among adults broke out at Dolores Gonzales Elementary School during the kindergarten graduation ceremony.

A school spokesperson told KRQE that the incident began when two adults sitting in the parents section began fighting. A parent who witnessed the incident told KRQE that instead of helping break up the brawl, more adults joined the fight. Police were called and the ceremony was temporarily suspended until order could be restored.

The graduation ceremony then finished without further incident.

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
