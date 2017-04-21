ATLANTA, Ga. - Three high school seniors are being honored for their hard work with financial help for college, but there’s a unique twist to this story:
The top three students at Maynard Jackson High School in Atlanta were all homeless at one point, according to the principal.
Valedictorian Rebecca Schmitt, salutatorian Daniel Hamm and honorable mention Jakobi Horn have been just three of nearly 1,800 homeless students in metro Atlanta.
“With all the support that we have from our environment, our community, despite the financial hardship, you’re able to thrive if you really put your mind to it,” Schmitt said.
Schmitt said she was accepted into some of the top universities in the country.
“Spelman College, Georgia Tech, Washington University in St. Louis, Northwestern University and Duke University,” she said.
The school system and a local grocery store, Kroger, presented the students with scholarships and gift cards at the STAR students and Teachers Awards Ceremony at the Georgia Power Auditorium.
These students were selected at the end of the first semester of their senior year.
“It makes my day a lot brighter just to know they care for me and they care for my family,” Hamm said of the recognition from Kroger.
The Student Teacher Achievement Recognition (STAR) program honors Georgia’s outstanding high school seniors and the teachers who have been most instrumental in their academic development.
Schmitt, as valedictorian, received a $1,000 scholarship and a $250 Kroger gift card. Hamm and horn each received a $500 scholarship and a $100 Kroger gift card.
