Employees at a Westside Papa John's tell Action News Jax that their delivery drivers are being lured by fake calls and robbed and kidnapped at gunpoint.

The employees, who didn’t want to be identified, said it’s happened twice in recent weeks.

On Monday, Action News Jax spoke exclusively to an employee at the restaurant on Roosevelt Boulevard.

He said a co-worker was delivering a pizza to a house on Astral Street when he was met by a man armed with a gun.

“He took all of the money he had on him and then took him to an ATM and took $400 out of his account,” the unnamed employee said.

Action News Jax is told that man, who had worked at Papa John's for some 19 years, quit after what happened.

The other incident took place when a delivery driver took a pizza to an apartment complex on Lenox Avenue.

The employee told Action News Jax that a man appeared from the side of the building, pointed a gun at the delivery driver and asked him if he wanted to get shot.

The man stole the employee’s cash and forced him to drive to the CVS on San Juan Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard so he could rob that store.

“I think it’s the same person because they’re targeting Papa John's,” the employee said.

The employee said the suspect had his face covered, so neither delivery driver could get a description.

Action News Jax requested the incident reports from police.