Actress Mischa Barton has been hospitalized, reports say

Actress Mischa Barton (pictured) was reportedly hospitalized for a mental evaluation in January 2017. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Jaguar Land Rover)

By Kelcie Willis

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Actress Mischa Barton has been hospitalized for a mental evaluation, according to celebrity gossip website TMZ.

>> Read more trending stories

TMZ claimed the 31-year-old was hanging over her fence in West Hollywood, a neighborhood of Los Angeles. She was celebrating her birthday with friends Wednesday evening, People reported.

Sergeant Duncan of West Hollywood Sheriff’s Department told People.com Barton was “speaking in coherent statements" and went to the hospital willingly.

​Officers were called around 7:15 a.m. Thursday about a disturbance at Barton's apartment.

In 2009, Barton was committed to a psych ward for four days under California’s 5150 hold, by which a person "as a result of a mental health disorder, is a danger to others, or to himself or herself, or gravely disabled," is placed in a facility for evaluation and treatment for up to 72 hours, according to California law. She told People magazine of the incident that she had "a full-on breakdown."

Barton's representative has not responded to People's request for comment.